VIDSIG ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Innovative Agreement Will Help Students Throughout the Bay Area with College Exploration
VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere 10 minutes of live chat, and to help prepare students for future success is inspiring.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with Junior Achievement of Northern California to provide parents and high school students with live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.
VIDSIG’s platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com and through VIDSIG's new app.
“It’s a thrill to announce this partnership, especially given that our organizations’ core missions are so well-aligned”, stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. “VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere 10 minutes of live chat, and to help prepare students for future success alongside Junior Achievement of Northern California is inspiring.”
VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 200+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia of which parents and students can speak live to undergrads on video chat for 10 minutes of unvarnished conversation to receive the answers they’re unlikely to find on college websites or brochures.
“Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed,” stated Cristene Burr, President of CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern California, “And, we are so excited to partner with VIDSIG as we realize that what their platform offers is fully aligned with not only our mission, but our vision of bringing innovative tools to students that can truly help them succeed in both career and life.”
Yarnold added, “My father-in-law, Bert Roberts, was always a passionate advocate and supporter of Junior Achievement,” he stated. “So, this partnership hits the heart of both me personally, as well as the entire VIDSIG family.”
Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes and interested parents, students, and educators should visit https://vidsig.com to learn more.
To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.
To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/.
Monica Azmi
VIDSIG
+1 4159179710
monica@vidsig.com
