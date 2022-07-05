Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,890 in the last 365 days.

VIDSIG ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

VIDSIG.com Connects Parents and High School Students with Current College Undergrads

VIDSIG MISSION IS TO CHANGE LIVES, ONE CONVERSATION AT A TIME

Innovative Agreement Will Help Students Throughout the Bay Area with College Exploration

VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere 10 minutes of live chat, and to help prepare students for future success is inspiring.”
— Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with Junior Achievement of Northern California to provide parents and high school students with live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.

VIDSIG’s platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com and through VIDSIG's new app.

“It’s a thrill to announce this partnership, especially given that our organizations’ core missions are so well-aligned”, stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. “VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere 10 minutes of live chat, and to help prepare students for future success alongside Junior Achievement of Northern California is inspiring.”

VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 200+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia of which parents and students can speak live to undergrads on video chat for 10 minutes of unvarnished conversation to receive the answers they’re unlikely to find on college websites or brochures.

“Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed,” stated Cristene Burr, President of CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern California, “And, we are so excited to partner with VIDSIG as we realize that what their platform offers is fully aligned with not only our mission, but our vision of bringing innovative tools to students that can truly help them succeed in both career and life.”

Yarnold added, “My father-in-law, Bert Roberts, was always a passionate advocate and supporter of Junior Achievement,” he stated. “So, this partnership hits the heart of both me personally, as well as the entire VIDSIG family.”

Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes and interested parents, students, and educators should visit https://vidsig.com to learn more.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.
To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/.

Monica Azmi
VIDSIG
+1 4159179710
monica@vidsig.com

VIDSIG'S COLLEGE EXPERIENCE EXPERTS ON FOX 2 NEWS

You just read:

VIDSIG ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.