Investigation Launched into PFAS Contamination in Illinois; Tamari Law Group Offering Free Education for Communities

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois attorney Walid Tamari today announced the launch of an investigation into the impact of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — toxic “forever chemicals” — contaminating drinking water across Chicago, surrounding suburbs, and communities throughout the state.

The initiative follows USA TODAY’s August 15 analysis, which revealed that both large and small U.S. water systems have exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed 4-parts-per-trillion limits for PFOA and PFOS, two of the most studied PFAS compounds. Nearly one-quarter of systems serving more than 100,000 residents were above the limit, compared to about 8% of smaller systems.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in firefighting foams, nonstick cookware, food packaging, and industrial processes. Because they resist breaking down, PFAS persist in drinking water supplies and the human body for decades, and have been linked to cancer, developmental delays, thyroid disease, and other serious health effects.

“PFAS contamination is an urgent issue in Illinois,” said Walid Tamari. “From large urban systems in Chicago to smaller community wells across the state, families are facing exposure to chemicals that never should have been in their water.

Our firm’s initiative is focused on informing the public, and helping affected residents and municipalities learn more about the issues and the resources available.”

Smaller communities nationwide have reported PFOS concentrations more than 80 times above the EPA’s proposed standard, often requiring multi-million-dollar treatment projects to bring water systems into compliance.

Local utilities could face ongoing costs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, creating financial burdens that many argue should be borne by manufacturers rather than taxpayers.

The initiative led by Tamari’s firm is providing:

– Free case evaluations for municipalities, water utilities, and individuals impacted by PFAS in Illinois.

– Investigative resources to track exposure and the financial toll of treatment.

– Public education efforts to help residents understand PFAS risks, EPA standards, and possible next steps being considered nationwide.

For more information or to schedule an evaluation, contact:

Tamari Law Group, LLC

Website: www.tamarilaw.com

312 585-5000

About Tamari Law Group, LLC

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Tamari Law Group, LLC represent clients in complex litigation and is committed to protecting public health and providing ethical, aggressive advocacy for individuals, municipalities, and water systems impacted by PFAS.

