Gordon McKernan Launches Third Annual Billboard Design Competition

Visit getgordon.com/billboards to enter McKernan’s 2025 Billboard Design Competition.

McKernan’s Billboard Design Competition invites Louisianans of all ages to submit designs for a chance to win prizes and have their work featured on billboards.

Our goal is to bring the community together and give people a chance to share their creativity. Whether you’re young or old, seasoned or new to design, we want to see what you can create.” — Gordon McKernan

LA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has launched its third annual Billboard Design Competition, inviting Louisiana residents of all ages to participate in this creative community event.The competition starts on Monday, Aug. 18, and ends on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 11:59 p.m. Participants can register and submit their entries at getgordon.com/billboards “Our goal is to bring the community together and give people a chance to share their creativity,” said Gordon McKernan, founder of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. “Whether you’re young or old, seasoned or new to design, we want to see what you can create.”Participants can win prizes valued up to $2,000, with selected designs potentially featured on an official billboard, subject to necessary approvals and compliance. The competition will culminate with the selection of three adult winners and three child winners. The community will be invited to vote on their favorite designs to help determine the first-, second- and third-place winners in the adult category.The competition aims to engage Louisianians of all ages in a community-driven celebration of art and creativity. Past winners have used their platform to support meaningful causes. For example, Madisyn McLean , winner of the first annual competition, donated her prize to the KCNT1 Foundation in honor of a loved one affected by a rare form of genetic epilepsy.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

