American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Announces Call for Nominations to Board of Directors

ACHS seeks mission-driven leaders to join its Board of Directors and guide the future of integrative health education.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), a Certified B Corporationand leader in online integrative health and wellness education, is inviting nominations for its Board of Directors . The College seeks passionate, mission-aligned individuals to help guide its continued growth and impact.For over 47 years, ACHS has been committed to excellence, integrity, and innovation in holistic health education. The Board of Directors plays a pivotal role in advancing the College’s mission, ensuring sound governance, and upholding B Corp values of transparency, accountability, and using business as a force for good.Why Serve on the ACHS Board?Board members have the opportunity to:-Shape the future of integrative health education-Support a legacy institution with a global impact-Collaborate with a dedicated, experienced governance team-Advance equity, wellness, and sustainable business practicesThe College is especially interested in candidates with expertise in higher education, healthcare, wellness fields, finance, law, compliance, sustainability, workforce development, advocacy, or community-based initiatives. ACHS welcomes applicants from all backgrounds who share its commitment to academic rigor, student success, and community well-being.Commitment: Board members meet three times per year and engage in strategic analysis and preparation between meetings.Application Timeline:Priority review begins: September 1, 2025Submission deadline: September 15, 2025To nominate yourself or someone else, complete the ACHS Board of Directors Nomination Form For more information about the current Board of Directors, visit: https://achs.edu/achs-board-directors/ About ACHSFor nearly 50 years, ACHS has delivered fully online, accredited, integrative health education. As a Certified B Corporationand DEAC-accredited institution, ACHS continues to lead with purpose—aligning innovation with wellness, sustainability, and lifelong learning. The ACE Initiative represents the next step in that journey, ensuring ACHS remains at the forefront of accessible, student-centered online education. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.