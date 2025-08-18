New Book 'Smart Luck' by Jim Courtney Provides a Roadmap for Achieving Extraordinary Success

NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How does an ordinary person achieve extraordinary success? Renowned real estate expert, entrepreneur, and poker aficionado Jim Courtney reveals his formula for fulfillment in his newest book, “Smart Luck: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Success and Happiness.” Set to release on September 16, 2025, this 182-page memoir blends humor, wisdom, and practical advice to motivate readers to create success on their own terms.Drawing from a lifetime of highs and lows, Courtney shares candid details about his inspiring road from childhood hardships to becoming a millionaire and one of the most admired figures in real estate. With a philosophy grounded in win-win strategies, collaboration, and a refusal to dwell on the past, “Smart Luck” offers readers a roadmap to achieving both professional prosperity and personal happiness.“Some philosopher said that the unexamined life is not worth living. Well, guess what? The unlived life is not worth examining,” says Jim Courtney. “I hope reading how I’ve lived my life will inspire how you live yours.”Key Highlights of “Smart Luck” Include:• Insights into how every business is fundamentally a people business.• Why “making money” isn’t the goal - creating value is.• The power of partnerships and why sharing success leads to greater rewards.• How self-deprecating humor can help you stay grounded and motivated.• Strategies for turning setbacks into setups for bigger opportunities.Courtney - a celebrated entrepreneur and mentor - has successfully sold three real estate franchises, funded one of the most famous comedy venues in America, and achieved fame as a poker player, finishing in the money eight times at the World Series of Poker. Throughout his book, readers will gain meaningful takeaways, delivered in a light-hearted, approachable tone, while uncovering strategies for living an examined and inspired life.Whether you’re interested in entrepreneurship, real estate, personal development, or simply an engaging true story, the book is packed with actionable wisdom that will leave readers feeling informed, entertained, and empowered.“Smart Luck” (ISBN 9781965340-301) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Jim Courtney has been called “the real estate expert real estate experts buy from” because he has sold not one, not two but three real estate franchises – Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and his own company Remerica. His success formula? Make sure everyone wins. Except in poker. Jim is a world-class poker player who has finished in the money eight times in the World Series of Poker.He’s also been a stand-up comic and helped fund one of the most fabled comedy venues in America, Detroit’s Comedy Castle. He has also been a successful developer, and real estate mentor and “talent scout”. More than the money, the real fortune in his million dollar life is his family – Linda, his wife of 45 years, his two sons, two daughters, and sixteen grandchildren.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.