AEC Thrive 2025 Brings Growth and Profitability Strategies to Chicago

Annual conference offers architecture and engineering leaders a deep dive into business performance improvement

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources will host the annual AEC THRIVE conference at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel from October 1 to 3, 2025. The three-day event gathers senior leaders from architecture, engineering, and construction firms to exchange strategies for growth, profitability, and long-term success.The conference opens with Future Economy: Unlocking the Growth Opportunities for AEC Firms, presented by economist and futurist Andrew Busch. It will examine the accelerating pace of economic change and its implications for firm leaders over the next five years.Day two begins with The Profit Paradox: How Non-Billable Teams Drive Your Bottom Line, led by Ellen Bensky, CEO and CFO of Tuner Fleischer, exploring how systems and structures outside billable hours can directly influence profitability.Rashod Johson, President and CEO of Ardmore Roderick, will close the event by delivering Structural Integrity: Engineer a Leadership Style That Won’t Collapse Under Pressure, a session on building resilient leadership approaches.In addition to keynotes, the program features a robust agenda, with sessions on financial management, business development, project execution, AI adoption, and talent engagement. Attendees will also have opportunities to network with peers in both structured and informal settings.An optional pre-conference workshop on October 1, The CEO’s Guide to Finding and Cultivating Superstar Next Gen Leaders, will focus on leadership development strategies for identifying and preparing future firm leaders.AEC THRIVE is designed for decision-makers seeking practical insights backed by current data and real-world case studies. The 2025 conference emphasizes adapting to shifting economic conditions, managing resources for profitability, and seizing opportunities in a rapidly evolving marketplace.About the Company:For more than 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted entirely to improving the business performance of AEC organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.