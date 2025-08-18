Williamson County Association of REALTORS® Partners with Mosaik to Empower Members with Modern Client Experience Tools

As we get back to basics as an association and look at the best products and services to offer our members, Mosaik is going to be a big part of that.” — Bo Patten, WCAR CEO

BRENTWOOD , TN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Williamson County Association of REALTORS® (WCAR) has announced a new partnership with Mosaik , a leading client experience platform for real estate professionals. This collaboration marks WCAR as the first REALTORassociation in the country to formally partner with Mosaik, reflecting a shared commitment to equipping agents with the tools they need to thrive in today’s evolving real estate landscape.Through this partnership, WCAR is offering its members access to Mosaik’s full platform, designed to help brokerages and agents deliver seamless, personalized service across the entire client journey. From collaborative home search and property analysis to transaction management, e-signature, and long-term homeowner engagement, Mosaik empowers real estate professionals to build their own digital ecosystems that serve clients at the highest level while they are transacting and keep them connected in meaningful ways well beyond the close.“WCAR has always stood out for its commitment to agent excellence and client-centric service,” said Sheila Reddy, CEO of Mosaik. “We’re thrilled to partner with an association that truly believes in combining the power of local expertise with the technology needed to stay ahead as the industry changes. This partnership is about helping agents strengthen what already makes them great, while giving them the tools to compete, grow, and lead in a digital-first world.”Mosaik’s platform is designed to meet modern consumer expectations without sacrificing the personal touch that defines great real estate. By streamlining the transaction process and enabling long-term client engagement, Mosaik helps agents and brokerages build stronger brands and sustainable, referral-driven businesses.“Over the course of the last year, our Board of Directors has focused on how we can help ensure the success of our members. A partnership like this is a great step in that direction for members.” said Jennifer Bickerstaff, 2025 Board of Directors President.The Williamson County Association of REALTORSserves over 2,900 members across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee, providing professional development, advocacy, and resources to support real estate professionals throughout the region.“The team at Mosaik helped make this process incredibly smooth to roll out this program to our members, " said Bo Patten, WCAR CEO. “As we get back to basics as an association and look at the best products and services to offer our members, Mosaik is going to be a big part of that!”To learn more about the Williamson County Association of REALTORS, visit www.wcartn.org To learn more about Mosaik, visit www.mosaik.io About MosaikMosaik (Mosaik.io) is a client experience platform that helps real estate brokerages and agents scale great service and deliver personalized value to clients at every stage of the journey. From home search and e-signature to transaction management and long-term homeowner engagement, Mosaik provides the tools brokerages and agents need to serve clients with excellence through their own digital ecosystem. By making it easier to meet modern expectations and stay connected beyond the close, Mosaik also helps real estate professionals earn lasting loyalty and build stronger, more recognizable brands.About Williamson County Association of REALTORSThe Williamson County Association of REALTORSis a trade association that exists to represent the interests of real estate professionals and those who own or desire to own real property. The association was established in 1962 to provide professional development, dispute resolution, legislative advocacy, communication, and community improvement for those it serves. It continues to deliver the same fundamental services, though the details of how they are delivered have changed – and will continue to change – over time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.