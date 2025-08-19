New Book, The HIPUS® Revolution, Shows How Smarter Diagnostic Technology Can Help End Physician Burnout

The HIPUS® Revolution: How Smarter IT Can Save Doctors—and Their Patients

The HIPUS® Revolution demonstrates how smarter IT can alleviate physician burnout, enhance care quality, and benefit both doctors and their patients.

Burnout isn’t inevitable. With the right tools, doctors can restore their ability to focus on what matters most—taking care of patients.” — Mark Sorensen

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLESTON, SC — In The HIPUS® Revolution: How Smarter IT Can Save Doctors—and Their Patients , Mark Sorensen, MD, takes readers inside one of the most urgent crises in modern medicine: physician burnout. Drawing on decades of experience as an emergency physician, Sorensen reveals how outdated systems, fear of change, and inefficient electronic health record (EHR) tools are driving doctors to exhaustion—while patients face uneven care quality and soaring costs.Sorensen introduces the HIPUSsystem, a groundbreaking, color-coded diagnostic technology designed to support physicians rather than replace them. By enhancing memory, streamlining decision-making, and simplifying documentation, HIPUSempowers doctors to provide better care, reduce diagnostic errors, and reclaim the autonomy and respect that have eroded in today’s healthcare environment.“Burnout isn’t inevitable,” Sorensen says. “With the right tools, doctors can restore their ability to focus on what matters most—taking care of patients.”More than a technology blueprint, The HIPUSRevolution also explores why physicians often resist needed change, how this fear sustains burnout, and what can be done to reverse the trend. Sorensen’s vision demonstrates how smarter IT can enhance physician–patient relationships, improve outcomes, and reduce costs without compromising quality.This book is both a call to action and a roadmap for reform, offering hope for doctors, healthcare leaders, policymakers, and patients who believe the U.S. healthcare system can—and must—do better.Mark Sorensen is an experienced emergency physician who worked in numerous emergency departments throughout the northeastern part of the United States. His passion for improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing physician burnout led him to create the HIPUSsystem, an innovative diagnostic tool that supports doctors in providing better patient care. Sorensen is an advocate for integrating smarter information technology into medicine to improve outcomes and lower costs.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

