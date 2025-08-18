A&D Medical's Blood Pressure Kiosk Launch Aims to Tackle Canada’s 'Silent Killer' with More Accessible Screening

A&D Medical Enhanced Blood Pressure Kiosk A&D Medical Enhanced Blood Pressure Kiosk The A&D Medical Blood Pressure Kiosk fits in tight spaces.

A&D Medical launches upgraded, wide-range blood pressure kiosk for fast, accurate, and accessible hypertension screening across Canada.

Quick, convenient screening is one of the most effective tools we have to combat hypertension. The A&D Medical Kiosk empowers Canadians to take control of their health.” — Lorna Murphy, Senior Director

MISSISSAUGA, CO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a proactive step toward improving cardiovascular health across Canada, A&D Medical is proud to announce the launch of the upgraded Automatic Blood Pressure Kiosk ( TM-2657WP ), now available nationwide. This state-of-the-art device is designed to make hypertension screening faster, accurate, and more accessible in pharmacies, clinics, and community settings.Hypertension, often dubbed the “silent killer,” affects nearly 8 million adults in Canada —about 1 in 4 Canadians. Despite being a leading risk factor for stroke and heart disease, high blood pressure often goes undetected due to its lack of symptoms. Alarmingly, 70% of health professionals in Canada report that people are unaware they even have the condition“Quick, convenient screening is one of the most effective tools we have to combat hypertension,” says Lorna Murphy, Senior Director at A&D Medical. “The A&D Medical Kiosk empowers Canadians to take control of their health by providing accurate readings in under a minute—no appointment necessary.”A Growing Health Crisis:According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, hypertension is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease, which remains the second leading cause of death in the country. The economic burden is equally staggering, with high blood pressure costing the Canadian healthcare system are projected to be over $20B dollars in 2025.Despite Canada’s historical leadership in hypertension control, recent trends show a decline in screening and treatment, particularly among women and underserved populations. The automatic blood pressure kiosk aims to reverse this trend by offering a solution that is cost effective and can be accessible to Canadians in settings that they visit frequently – like the community pharmacy, libraries and community centers.The A&D Medical Wide-Range Blood Pressure Kiosk features:Trusted Accuracy• Clinically validated for accuracy• Recommended by Hypertension CanadaInnovative Technology• Unique cuff inflation system that stabilizes the arm and customizes cuff circumference to fit the patient, accommodating arm circumferences ranging from 7.1-16.5″ (18-42 cm)Flexible Applications• With a compact footprint and a weight of under 9 kg (20 lbs), it can easily be transported to screening events or secured with integrated locking mechanism for integration into health screening station• Optional connectivity solutions to incorporate into digital health systemsFast and Easy Operation• One button operation• Customizable printout of measurements with ability for patient to scan into FREE, highly rated A&D Medical Heart Track app to track readings.For more information about the A&D Medical Blood Pressure Kiosk (TM-2657WP), visit us at andmedical.com.

