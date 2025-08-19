Quick Gyno Launches Non-Surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation Services in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Gyno, a trusted name in women's health in Los Gatos, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include advanced non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation. This addition reflects the clinic's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive care tailored to the needs of women throughout every stage of life.Quick Gyno now offers ThermiVa® , a comfortable, non-invasive treatment designed to improve vaginal tone, enhance sensitivity, reduce vaginal dryness, and help address mild urinary incontinence. ThermiVauses controlled radiofrequency energy to gently heat tissue, stimulating natural collagen production and restoring elasticity.This breakthrough therapy is ideal for women seeking a solution without the need for surgery or downtime. It is performed in-office with no anesthesia, offering immediate return to normal activity."At Quick Gyno, we recognize the importance of empowering women to feel confident and healthy," said a spokesperson for the clinic. "Our new vaginal rejuvenation service allows us to support those seeking improvements in comfort, function, and intimacy."Serving Los Gatos and nearby communities, Quick Gyno continues to stand out as a leader in hormone balance, well woman exams, and cutting-edge gynecology solutions.To learn more about ThermiVaand schedule a consultation, visit Quick Gyno's website or call the office directly.About Quick GynoQuick Gyno is a women's health clinic located in Los Gatos, California, dedicated to modern, compassionate care with a focus on convenience and personalization. Led by Nohra Adams, PA-C , the clinic provides a full spectrum of gynecological services including hormone therapy, yearly well woman exams, and non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation. With years of clinical experience and a passion for women's wellness, Nohra offers a warm, respectful, and responsive environment that prioritizes patient comfort and empowerment.

