Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce Partners with IKJ Services to Launch Foreclosure Relief Program for Homeowners

Foreclosure Biscayne Gardens Chamber Approved IKJ Services Don't lose Your Home Now, there is help!

New Biscayne Gardens Chamber partners with IKJ Services to offer certified loss mitigation and mortgage relief to homeowners at risk of foreclosure.

Our goal is to ensure that no homeowner loses their property when alternatives such as loan modification and structured repayment plans are readily available” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, HUD Certified Loss Mitigation Specialist

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the severe financial strain homeowners are experiencing due to rising interest rates, escalating inflation, and increased costs of goods and services, the New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with IKJ Governmental Affairs Services (IKJ Services) to launch an emergency Homeowner Loss Mitigation & Foreclosure Prevention Program.

Tariffs imposed on foreign nations over the last several months have had a significant ripple effect across multiple domestic sectors, placing pressure on supply chains and driving up the prices of everyday goods. Coupled with historically high interest rates, many homeowners are now unable to keep up with their mortgage payments — placing thousands at risk of foreclosure.

Recognizing this crisis, the New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with IKJ Services to offer specialized assistance to homeowners who are behind on their mortgage or are currently in foreclosure. This groundbreaking program leverages more than two decades of industry-leading experience in loss mitigation and foreclosure prevention.

IKJ Services utilizes a “watershed approach” specifically designed to halt the foreclosure process and bring loan payments back into alignment with a homeowner’s current financial capacity. By applying federally backed mortgage assistance programs accepted by mortgage lenders throughout the United States, IKJ’s certified staff provide customized loss mitigation solutions to keep families in their homes.

“Our goal is to ensure that no homeowner loses their property when alternatives such as loan modification and structured repayment plans are readily available,” said a spokesperson for the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce. “Through this collaboration with IKJ Services, we are empowering residents with solutions that are both practical and immediately implementable.”

What sets IKJ Services apart is its highly credentialed team of Loss Mitigation Specialists — all of whom are Certified Mediators by the Florida Supreme Court and hold certification under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Their expertise in navigating lender requirements and governmental assistance programs uniquely positions them to resolve even the most complex foreclosure cases.

Homeowners facing mortgage distress are urged to contact the New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce immediately to obtain assistance and learn how they can benefit from this program. Setting an appointment.

Contact:

New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

Website: www.BiscayneChamber.com

Phone: 786-529-0014

—

If you would like further details about the program, or wish to request an interview with the Chamber or IKJ Services, please email info@biscaynegardenschamber.com or call the number above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.