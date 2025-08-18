Altitude Trampoline Park Columbia Announces Grand Reopening

The Reopening Features Exciting Attractions and Community Celebration on Saturday, August 23

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Trampoline Park , a premier indoor adventure park, is excited to announce the grand reopening of its Columbia location at 7451 Garners Ferry Rd. The newly renovated park showcases a complete transformation with state-of-the-art attractions with all new trampolines and padding throughout the park.Join the celebration on Saturday, August 23, for a day of exhilarating activities, competitions, and family fun, including:-Dodgeball, Battle Beam, and Gaga Ball Tournaments: Compete for prizes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.-Book the Park Raffle: Enter to win a free park booking (a $599 retail value).-Annual Pass Raffle: One lucky winner will receive an annual pass (a $99 retail value).The park's reopening marks a significant upgrade, bringing a new level of excitement to the Columbia community. The revamped Altitude Trampoline Park now features an impressive array of attractions designed to challenge and entertain guests of all ages. New attractions include:-Two new Gaga Ball courts-New larger Main Court-New Birthday party rooms-New Freestyle Duo-New Valo Jump-Battle Beams-Extreme Dodgeball-Kids Soft Play Area-MultiBall-Trapeze Swing-Over 30 New Arcade Games & More!It's the perfect spot for friends, families, and events of all sizes to enjoy trampolines, interactive games, and endless fun!“I am incredibly excited to unveil the transformed Altitude Trampoline Park to the Columbia community,” said Jason McVey, Owner of Altitude Columbia. “My family and I made a big change, leaving the corporate world behind to start a business that my kids would love. Altitude’s focus on family was a perfect fit for us. We've created a space where adventure meets fun, and we can’t wait to see the smiles on our guests’ faces.”McVey also highlighted the park’s focus on creating memorable experiences. “Our goal is to be the destination for family fun, birthday parties, and lasting memories. We have something for everyone, from the high-energy dodgeball court to the dedicated soft play area for the little ones.”Altitude Columbia's redesign prioritizes safety and visibility. Clear lines of sight throughout the park ensure parents can easily monitor their children. The park also features a café serving refreshments and snacks, enhancing the overall guest experience.The Columbia Park is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Customers who want to visit the park more frequently can choose a monthly membership, which allows daily visits and starts at $10 per month. For more information about the Columbia Altitude Trampoline Park and jump passes, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/columbia/ or follow the park on Facebook & Instagram.About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Pass, is where members get the max. Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long.Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2025. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.