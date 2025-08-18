Road Dog Care Company Joins 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award as Prize Sponsor

Road Dog Care Company joins 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award as a Prize Sponsor Road Dog Care’s health, hygiene, alertness, and comfort products, designed to keep drivers at their best on the road

Road Dog Care Company is proud to join the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award as Prize Sponsor and On-Site Supporter

At Road Dog Care, we believe in taking care of the people who keep America moving. Our partnership with the Transition Trucking Award allows us to help drivers stay hygienic and prepared on the road.” — Rich Fredricksen

CREEDMORE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Road Dog Care Company is proud to announce its partnership with the 2025 Transition Trucking : Driving for Excellence Award, a national program honoring U.S. military veterans, Guardsmen, and Reservists who have successfully transitioned into careers in the trucking industry.As part of this year’s sponsorship, Road Dog Care Company will donate premium Driver Wellness Prize Packages to each of the 12 semi-finalists. These packages feature a curated selection of Road Dog Care’s health, hygiene, alertness, and comfort products, designed to keep drivers at their best on the road.The company will also provide on-site support during the award’s December 12th finals in Washington, D.C., joining industry leaders Kenworth Truck Company, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative in celebrating this year’s finalists and the ultimate award winner.“At Road Dog Care, we believe in taking care of the people who keep America moving,” said Rich Fredricksen, CEO of Road Dog Care Company and a US Army veteran. “Our partnership with the Transition Trucking Award is a shared mission: to help drivers stay hygienic and prepared on the road, easing the transition from military life and offering the support needed to build a long, successful career.”Now in its 10th year, the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award shines a spotlight on outstanding military-to-trucking career transitions. The grand prize, a Kenworth T680 truck equipped with the latest driver comfort and safety technologies, serves as a powerful business launchpad for the winning veteran to begin or expand their owner-operator career.Brad Bentley, president of Fastport, welcomed the new partnership, noting, “Road Dog Care Company shares our mission of supporting veterans as they enter the trucking industry. Their wellness packages provide tangible, everyday benefits, reinforcing that Driver health and comfort are key to long-term success behind the wheel.”The 2025 semi-finalists will be honored at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, on September 18, followed by a finalist announcement at the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant on September 19. Public voting runs from November 1st through Veterans Day, with the winner announced during the December ceremony in Washington, D.C.About Road Dog Care CompanyRoad Dog Care Company delivers affordable, high-quality wellness solutions for life on the road. Designed by and for drivers, its comprehensive range of products helps professional truckers and their pets stay safe, comfortable, and confident mile after mile. For more information, visit www.roaddogcare.com About Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence AwardEstablished in 2016 by Kenworth, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes, the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award recognizes military veterans who have successfully transitioned into the commercial trucking industry. The annual program highlights the valuable contributions veterans make to the transportation industry while celebrating their professional success in trucking careers.

