Department seeks members for social studies standards review committee

The Iowa Department of Education is now accepting applications from individuals who are interested in serving on the final review committee for the state’s social studies standards. Educators, content specialists, administrators, family members, industry and community partners and representatives from higher education institutions are encouraged to apply.

The committee is responsible for reviewing public comments and making final recommendations that will help determine Iowa’s social studies standards. Iowa’s standards for social studies outline what students must learn to be prepared for success as they progress each year and after high school.

State law requires an ongoing review of the state’s academic standards to ensure that current content aligns with best practices.

Two committee meetings will be held at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 30. A commitment to attend all meetings is required to participate on the committee.

A final proposal on the social studies standards will be presented to the State Board of Education for consideration. If adopted, the revised standards will be required of school districts as a matter of state law.

Applications for the review committee will be accepted through Sept. 14.

Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts statewide while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success after high school. Local schools and educators continue to set and oversee curriculum and instruction decisions.

