2nd Annual Global Whisky Challenge Extends Entry Deadlines to August 26, 2025

The Global Whisky Challenge aims to define excellence in whisky production worldwide and permit distillers of all sizes from all locations to compete globally.

Whisky’s popularity has not waned even in these uncertain times; brands must continue marketing to stand out in the global market. Rest your whisky, not your marketing.” — Christopher J Davies, Co-Founder.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distillers from around the world are encouraged to enter their best whisky.Broomfield, Colorado-based Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country International and the annual World Book of Whisky and a leading producer of professional beverage competitions, presents the Global Whisky Challenge. The company currently produces nine competitions (in spirits and wine).The Global Whisky Challenge seeks to establish a standard of excellence in whisky production around the world, allowing distillers of all sizes and from every location to compete on a global scale. Winning this esteemed competition can enhance a brand's marketing efforts and overall reputation. Judges carefully assess whiskies across three different regions of the world. The top winners undergo a final round of testing, where those with the highest scores are re-evaluated.Winners Receive:•Physical Die-Cast Medals•Downloadable Digital Medals (Free)•Actual Scores Provided (100pts)•Judges' tasting notes provided upon request•"Best of Show" winners receive stunning, crystal-globe sculptured trophies ($300 to $1,500 value) and valuable media coverage in Wine Country International Magazine.A seasoned team of U.S. and International spirits judges with more than 215 years of whisky tasting taste whiskies double-blind, scoring products based on 100 points using a proprietary rating system. The competition exclusively uses the NEAT ™ professional spirits evaluation glass to highlight the true character and assess the quality of every spirit.The 2nd Annual Global Whisky Challenge occurs from September 6 to 8, 2025.For details, awards, and entry information, visit www.GlobalWhiskyChallenge.com ###Attention Editors:Wine Country Network offers high-resolution, professional photographs for publication use.2024 "Best of Show" Winners:1st Place (Winner of the 2024 Global Whisky Trophy)Lagg Distillery Scotland, Isle of ArranSingle Malt Scotch Whisky-Corriecravie Edition, Sherry Cask Finish2nd PlaceArmorik Single Malt-Warenghem Distillerie, FranceBreton Single Malt Whisky, Sherry Finish3rd PlaceStranahan'sAmerican Single Malt, Sherry Cask, United States"Best of Class" North AmericaW. L. Weller William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight BourbonFor complete results, visit: https://globalwhiskychallenge.com/2024-results/ 2025 Global Whisky Challenge Competition DetailsPart One:UK and European WhiskyPart Two:Asia and Ocean WhiskyPart Three:North American, Mexican & South American WhiskeyCompetition Dates: September 6-8, 2025Location: Denver, Colorado, USAEntry Fee: USD 450Important DeadlinesOnline Entries: August 26, 2025Samples delivered by: August 28, 2025Bottles Required: 2-700/750 ml

