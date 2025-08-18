Quilt.AI Launches Agency Intelligence Suite

The Agency Intelligence Suite is a set of powerful, ready-to-use tools built specifically for advertising, strategy, and creative agencies.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilt.AI, the cultural intelligence company trusted by global brands and institutions, today announced the launch of its new Agency Intelligence Suite, a set of powerful, ready-to-use tools built specifically for advertising, strategy, and creative agencies.At a time when agencies are being asked to do more with less, Quilt.AI’s new offering provides agentic, AI-powered solutions that accelerate pitch development, creative insight, and cultural strategy, without requiring in-house product builds or engineering support.A Plug-and-Play Intelligence Layer for Agency TeamsThe Agency Intelligence Suite includes:Lume – A culturally fine tuned multimodal application that allows agencies to evaluate and align their assets.Social Meaning – A decoding engine that reveals the emotional and symbolic layers beneath social content, blogs, forums and search engines.Trend Explorer – A pulse on all things bubbling on the Internet - allowing agencies to support brands with social activation, collabs and new product development.Concept Generation – An idea generation tool that uses social trends, evolutionary algorithms and GANs, to create new products and ideas, avoiding LLM generalisations.Stratsift – A new streamlined interface that turns complex cultural data into consumer understanding - segmentation, discourse, and moments of consumption delivered end to end in less than 30 minutes!“Agencies shouldn’t need to become tech companies,” said Anurag Banerjee, Co-Founder and CEO of Quilt.AI. “We’ve built a solution that’s made for how agency teams actually work - fast turnarounds, high strategic expectations, and ever-evolving cultural contexts. With our tools, agencies gain the power of AI without the overhead of building or maintaining it themselves.”Hakuhodo Consulting Asia Pacific: A Longtime Partner, A Future-Facing VisionOne of Asia’s most respected agency groups’ consulting arm, Hakuhodo Consulting Asia Pacific, has been working with Quilt.AI for several years.“We’ve used Quilt.AI across dozens of sectors - from personal care to automobile - and the results have consistently elevated our thinking and output,” said Yoshihiro Yoshida, Managing Director of Hakuhodo Consulting Asia Pacific. “We have had this partnership over the years and will look forward to support from Quilt’s focused, agency-oriented platform tailored to branding services.”With the launch of this suite, Quilt.AI affirms its role as a behind-the-scenes cultural engine for the world’s top agencies - offering scalable, science-backed insight tools that support better creative, stronger strategies, and faster pitches.The Agency Intelligence Suite is now available globally. To sign up, visit quilt.ai/agency

