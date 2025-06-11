Quilt.AI Launches Lume: The future of Ad testing and Creative collaboration has arrived

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilt.AI, the cultural intelligence company today announced the launch of Lume , an AI powered asset-testing platform that delivers 90 %+ agreement with traditional offline & DTC benchmarksWhile legacy solutions rely on recall-based surveys and controlled exposure environments, Lume reimagines ad testing by predicting real-world cultural reception. It is multimodal, parsing video, audio, text, timing, and character interplay. It is also continuously trained on the largest stream of live cultural data. The prediction and testing time is less than 100 seconds."Building applications modelled on observed behaviour at scale delivers more accuracy that recalled or claimed behaviour”, said Dr. Angad Chowdhry, Co-founder & Head of Product at Quilt.AI. "With all of our products, we aim to help our customers impact their strategy with large scale cultural and human data”Lume has already demonstrated its impact with many creators and a few select beta clients. Kalindi Mehta, Vice President of Foresight Intelligence, Estee Lauder shared "With Lume, we are democratizing creative testing and inspiration globally. Lume helps us to observe how ads actually live in culture - how people engage at a human level instead of at a transactional purchase level."What Makes Lume Different:Multimodal smarts: Video, audio, text, timing, and character interplay in perfect sync. The model reads the asset and grounds it in cultural and demographic context.Real-world relevance: Continuously trained on the largest stream of live cultural data, so insights never go stale.Multi Stage: Enables creative teams or creators to test any stage of a creative - script, animatic, or fully produced assets.About Quilt.AIQuilt.AI, founded in 2018 is on a mission to index humanity. From cultural intelligence to creative diagnostics, Quilt.AI products help the world’s leading brands understand the people they serve.To explore the future of ad testing, visit https://lume.quilt.ai For press inquiries: press.enquiries@quilt.ai

