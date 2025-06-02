Quilt.AI Launches 'Social Meaning': A Revolutionary AI-Powered Platform Transforming Consumer Insights

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilt.AI, a cultural intelligence company, proudly announces the launch of Social Meaning, an innovative AI-driven analytics platform designed to decode the complexities of online consumer behavior. This cutting-edge tool empowers brands to transform unstructured digital conversations into actionable insights.Understanding the Pulse of Online ConversationsIn today's digital age, consumers express their thoughts and preferences across various online platforms, creating a vast and intricate web of data. Social Meaning harnesses advanced natural language processing and multimodal capabilities to sift through this data, identifying patterns, sentiments, and emerging trends that traditional analytics might overlook.Key Features of Social Meaning:Conversational Query Interface: Users can input research questions in plain language without the need for specialized keywords or technical jargon, making the platform accessible to professionals across disciplines.Real-Time Trend Analysis: The platform continuously monitors online discussions, providing up-to-date insights into consumer sentiments and emerging cultural shifts.Multimodal Data Integration: By analyzing text, images, and videos simultaneously, Social Meaning offers a holistic view of consumer behavior, capturing the nuances of online expressions."In an era where data is abundant but understanding is increasingly scarce, Social Meaning bridges the gap," said Dr. Angad Chowdhry, Co-Founder of Quilt.AI. "I wish I had this when I was studying culture during my PhD."Social Meaning has already demonstrated its versatility and impact across various sectors with a few select beta clients. Martin Filz, CEO of PureProfile, a beta client shared "We have been delighted to have been one of the pioneers on Social Meaning. Our Sales team finds it invaluable in getting ready for client conversations."Social Meaning is now available to businesses and organizations seeking to enhance their consumer understanding and engagement strategies:About Quilt.AIQuilt.AI, founded in 2018 is on a mission to index humanity. From cultural intelligence to creative diagnostics, Quilt.AI products help the world’s leading brands understand the people they serve.

