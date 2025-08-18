New Music Alert Resurge from Classically Trained Virtuoso Pianist and Electronic Alchemist Avohee Avoher

Avohee Avoher Resurge from classically trained virtuoso pianist and electronic alchemist Avohee Avoher

Track Title: Resurge Genre: Classical Crossover Neoclassical Piano Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: AUXN22528030

UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who’s playing tonight? In a world where music often treads familiar ground, Avohee Avoher emerges as a true anomaly, a classically trained virtuoso pianist and electronic alchemist whose sonic fingerprint is unlike any other. With a rare musical lineage that stretches directly to Franz Liszt through an unbroken line of musical descent from Liszt himself via Emil Von Sauer and Felicitas Le Winter to Avohee Avoher.At the heart of his sound lies a rare fusion; the poised elegance of romantic era piano intertwined with the pulsating architecture of cutting edge electronic music. But this is no hybrid for the sake of novelty, this is a living, breathing world, crafted from deep memory, ritual, and pleasure.From the grandeur of European concert halls to tribal ceremonies in West Africa, from the spectral echo of Orthodox choirs to the sun soaked delirium of Goa’s psychedelic beach parties, his music carries the residue of global movement and sacred encounter.Avohee Avoher doesn’t ask for your attention, he takes you somewhere. So come. Step closer. Discover the magic. Maybe tonight, just maybe you will finally find out Who’s playing tonight?"Resurge is my personal tribute to Rachmaninoff - especially the emotionally charged climax of his second piano concerto. In my Resurge, the final section of the virtuoso fortissimo section I’ve reflected Rachmaninoff's harmonic spirit, as a gesture of respect and a 21st century gift of dedication - the way Liberace used to reimagine classical themes with flair. It’s homage, not imitation as a way to show my gratitude to the great master himself, as I started playing Rachs 2nd piano concerto at 11 years of age."Do you need some V's in your life? Resurge marks the first release from Avoher’s ambitious 12V project which is out now; twelve monthly singles, each representing a different emotional "voltage". If Resurge is any indication, we’re in for a beautifully introspective ride. The composition is tender yet confident, swelling and ebbing like a tide of memory. You don’t just hear this music, you feel it sitting in your chest.Contact Avohee Avoher at avohee@avorecords.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Resurge from 12V Avohee Avoher Official Video

