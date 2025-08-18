Western Cape Mobility on truck driver wellness intervention

On Friday, 15 August 2025, the Western Cape Mobility Department (WCMD) hosted a Truck Driver Wellness intervention at the Somerset West Weighbridge along the busy N2 freight corridor. Truck drivers received free health checks for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and eye tests, essential screenings for those who spend long hours on the road.

As part of the department’s Freight Focus Month programme, the intervention created a platform for the long-haul driver community to share their challenges directly with key partners, including Provincial Traffic, the City of Cape Town, Road Accident Fund (RAF), Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), GUUD, South African Optometry Association, and SANTAM.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku said the wellness drive is about turning talk into tangible action. “Our economy depends heavily on the freight sector, and this industry relies on healthy, well-supported drivers,” he said. “That is why Freight Focus Month is not just about discussions, it is about delivering practical solutions that make a difference on the ground.”

Truck drivers often work long shifts, with limited access to healthy meals, and few safe rest areas. Fatigue remains one of the leading contributors to freight-related incidents on Western Cape roads, a risk that can be prevented with proper facilities and support.

While strategically located truck stops with fuel, toilets, food, security, and safe parking are essential, these alone are not enough to meet the needs of drivers on long journeys. To address this gap, the WCMD has developed a Truck Stop Improvement Framework and Assessment Checklist to guide municipalities and the private sector in creating facilities that meet and exceed minimum standards.

Introducing the new framework, Minister Sileku explained, “The Truck Stop Improvement Framework and Assessment Checklist are tools to guide meaningful investment in facilities that keep drivers safe, healthy, and able to do their work with dignity. When we raise the standard of truck stops, we are investing in road safety, in economic growth, and in the wellbeing of the people who keep the province’s goods moving.”

The framework outlines both basic requirements and enhanced features for truck stops, such as:

Showers with hot water

ATM and banking services

Laundry facilities

Wellness clinic access

Basic accommodation

Vehicle repair services

Truck wash bays

These enhanced features can transform a basic truck stop into a safe, fully equipped logistics hub, improving driver wellness, service quality, road safety and reducing the need for unsafe roadside stops.

Looking ahead, Minister Sileku reaffirmed his commitment, “We will continue working with municipalities, the private sector, and freight operators to make sure our province leads the way in freight safety and driver wellness.”

The Truck Stop Assessment Checklist is available for download to help create safer, healthier roads for all.

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head Of Communication

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA