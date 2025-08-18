Submit Release
National Treasury hosts Macro-Fiscal Workshop, 22 Aug

On August 22, the National Treasury will host a fiscal policy engagement at the Development Bank of Southern Africa. This engagement builds on the Cabinet endorsing the 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Technical Guidelines. This engagement aims to provide an overview of the country’s macro-fiscal situation and the choices government faces. It presents an opportunity for civil society organisations, businesses, professionals, and interested citizens to directly engage with government regarding the trade-offs involved in setting the budget.

South Africa currently grapples with low economic growth, high debt, and competing demands for funding. To address these challenges, government seeks to collaborate with society to foster a shared understanding of these realities and seek innovative ideas that can enhance fiscal sustainability.

The workshop key discussion points will include:

(a)    How to manage trade-offs with Government’s budget constraint?
(b)    How should we execute policy ambition with reality of low economic growth and high debt?
(c)    How can we create collective ownership of sustainable public finances and high- quality services?

How to participate

  • Workshop participation: Register to attend in-person here: link. The venue only takes 100 people and therefore a first-come-first-served basis will apply. A registration link for virtual attendance will be provided should capacity be reached.
  • Written submissions: May be sent to fiscal.policy@treasury.gov.za, with no more than three pages. Submissions should be sent by 30 August 2025.
  • Selected contributors may be invited to present their ideas during a panel session.

For enquiries:
E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

