Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company’s Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Size And Growth?

The market for companion animal pharmaceuticals has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market, which was worth $16.49 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $17.85 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth in the past has been driven by factors such as the increasing trend of treating pets as family members, preventive healthcare initiatives, a rise in pet insurance coverage, shifting lifestyles and urbanization, as well as concerns about zoonotic diseases and improved access to veterinary healthcare.

The market for pharmaceuticals pertaining to companion animals is predicted to experience a speedy expansion in the upcoming years. The market is projected to amplify to $26.34 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The propelling factors behind this growth for the forecasted phase include a rise in personalized treatments for pets, the adoption of telehealth and remote services by veterinarians, emphasis on health-boosting nutrients and nutraceuticals, the inception of 'one health' initiatives, and extended veterinary diagnostic services. Conspicuous trends during the forecasted duration would be the progressions in the field of veterinary medicine, specialized treatments for aged pets, adherence to regulatory directives and safety presets, and numerous collaborations and alliances.

What Are The Factors Driving The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?

The rise in zoonotic diseases is predicted to boost the growth of the companion animal pharmaceuticals market. Zoonotic illnesses, which are diseases that can naturally pass between vertebrate animals and humans, are increasing. To tackle these diseases and reduce the risk of transmission, the pharmaceutical industry is employing contemporary methods and strategies in line with a unified set of health norms. For example, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a government institution based in Sweden, published a report in December 2022. It revealed that Campylobacteriosis continues to be the most dominant zoonosis, with a significant increase in reported cases to 127,840 in 2022. The majority of Campylobacteriosis cases were linked to chicken and turkey meat. The second most prevalent zoonosis, Salmonella, affected 60,050 people. Other frequently reported zoonotic illnesses included Yersiniosis (6,789 cases), Shigatoxin-producing E. coli infections (6,084 cases), and Listeriosis (2,183 cases). Consequently, the rising frequency of zoonotic diseases is fuelling the expansion of the companion animal pharmaceuticals market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?

Major players in the Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals include:

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Chanelle Pharma

• Eco Animal Health Group PLC

• Ashish Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

• Endovac Animal Health

• Hipra Laboratories

• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

• Inovet Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?

The adoption of big data technology is becoming a prominent trend in the companion animal pharmaceuticals sector. Major businesses in the market are turning their attention to the creation of innovative technology solutions to solidify their standings. For example, in April 2022, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, a company in the US companion animal pharmaceuticals sector, teamed up with Ginkgo Bioworks, another US-based firm active in the same sector. Together, they launched BiomEdit, a company specializing in microbiome innovation for advancement in animal health. They aim to offer new probiotics and other related animal pharmaceuticals. These innovative solutions cover areas like medicated feed ingredients, nutritional health, therapies for livestock and pet animals, and biosecurity technologies designed for monitoring animal diseases.

How Is The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Segmented?

The companion animal pharmaceuticals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Horses, Other Companion Animals

2) By Indication: Infectious Diseases, Dermatologic Diseases, Pain, Orthopedic Diseases, Behavioral Diseases, Other Indications

3) By Distribution Channels: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Retail Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1)By Dogs: Vaccines, Antiparasitic, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

2) By Cats: Vaccines, Antiparasitic, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

3) By Horses: Vaccines, Antiparasitic, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

4) By Other Companion Animals: Vaccines, Antiparasitic, Other Therapeutics

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the market for companion animal pharmaceuticals. It is forecasted that Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth rate throughout the projected period. The scope of the report on the market for companion animal pharmaceuticals includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

