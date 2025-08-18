Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at 3rd International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences in Durban, 18 Aug

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the 3rd International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The 3rd International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences 2025 is convened by the University of Zululand and Chang’an University, People’s Republic of China.

The primary objective of this conference is to explore advances, experiences, and innovative ideas related to earth and environmental sciences.

The conference also seeks to provide participants with the opportunity to share their experiences and research findings, challenges and solutions, with the view to establish productive new academic and industry research collaborations.

The conference will provide students and emerging researchers and scientists with the opportunity to gain and share knowledge in earth and environmental sciences.

The conference will also feature keynote lectures by distinguished experts from various parts of the world and will bring together scientists and industry experts from over 70 countries across Africa, Asia, North and South America, Europe, and Australia.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday (18 August 2025)

Time: 09:00

Venue: Durban International Convention Centre, Hall 2 ABFH, Durban

Media enquiries:

Mr. Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates