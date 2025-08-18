International Tourists and Families Flock to Riyadh's 2025 Falcon Auction

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025 has become an unexpected tourist attraction, drawing significant numbers of international visitors and families to the Saudi Falcon Club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.Foreign families touring the auction halls have been immersing themselves in Saudi Arabia's rich falconry heritage, receiving detailed explanations about different falcon species, feeding techniques, and the intricacies of the auction process. Many visitors expressed surprise at learning about the Saudi Falcon Club's extensive efforts to preserve this ancient tradition while supporting modern breeding operations.The Future Falconer pavilion has proven particularly popular with children, offering hands-on experiences with traditional falconry tools and training equipment. Young visitors can learn about hunting techniques and falcon care methods while watching video presentations featuring junior falconers from the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival. The initiative represents the club's commitment to passing this cultural heritage to the next generation.The surge in tourist interest reflects the Kingdom's booming falcon industry, which has transformed what was once a local tradition into a major economic and cultural attraction. The auction now serves as a hub for elite breeders and enthusiasts from around the world, solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as the regional leader in this lucrative sector.Throughout the event, visitors can explore pavilions showcasing falcons from various international farms while witnessing the excitement of live competitive bidding sessions. The auction proceedings are broadcast on television and streamed across social media platforms, further amplifying Saudi Arabia's reputation as the global capital of falconry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.