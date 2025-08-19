“Summer Splits”: Divorce Enquiries Surge in September

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce-Online, the UK’s original online divorce service, has revealed that divorce enquiries increase by more than 20% in September compared to July and August, as couples separate after the school holidays.

The so-called “summer splits” effect is becoming as significant as the January divorce surge. Internal data from Divorce-Online shows a consistent spike every September, with parents often choosing to begin proceedings once the school term starts.

Mark Keenan, Founder & CEO of Divorce-Online, commented:

“Summer holidays often magnify relationship issues. Couples spend more time together, money is tight after holidays, and childcare pressures add further strain. Once the holidays are over, many decide that separation is the only option.”

Key findings from Divorce-Online:

Divorce enquiries rise 20–25% in September compared to midsummer.

Parents with school-aged children often wait until after the holidays to begin the process.

Financial pressure, including holiday spending and cost-of-living challenges, is a major factor.

For many separating couples, sorting out finances after divorce is just as important as ending the marriage itself. Divorce-Online offers a fixed-fee Clean Break Consent Order Service from £399, which allows couples to make their financial settlement legally binding and prevent future claims.

Mark Keenan added:

“For many families, a clean break in September provides a sense of certainty as children return to school and routines are re-established. A consent order ensures both parties can move forward financially without the risk of future disputes.”

About Divorce-Online

Divorce-Online is the UK’s original online divorce service. Established in 1999, the company has pioneered low-cost, fixed-fee divorce and consent order services, making the divorce process quicker, simpler, and more affordable for families across England and Wales.

