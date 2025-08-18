International Falcon Farms Report Record Sales Within Days at Riyadh's Falcon Auction 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several world-renowned falcon breeders have completely sold out their inventory within the first week of the International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025, highlighting the event's growing importance in the global falconry market.The auction, organized by the Saudi Falcon Club in Riyadh, has drawn massive crowds of falconers, investors, and breeding professionals from around the world, creating unprecedented demand for premium birds.José Areno, who runs Spain's prestigious Areno farm, sold his entire stock in just four days, with one exceptional falcon fetching 150,000 Saudi riyals (approximately $40,000 USD). "The auction has become an essential annual event for our business," Areno said, praising the Saudi Falcon Club's professional organization and the event's continuous improvement year after year.French breeder Philippe Hertel of Phil Farm reported similar success, selling out in five days. "This year's sales have exceeded all previous years," Hertel noted, attributing the success to his strategic focus on quality over quantity. He emphasized how the auction's expanding international reach is helping preserve falconry traditions while driving modern investment in the sector.Czech Republic's BG Falcons also joined the sold-out club, with owner Ilian Kirov clearing his entire inventory within the first five days. Kirov highlighted the auction's comprehensive facilities and services, noting that the strong buyer interest creates ideal conditions for premium deals while showcasing cutting-edge breeding techniques.The 21-day auction features state-of-the-art exhibition pavilions where visitors can observe live falcons and interact directly with breeders and experts. The event seamlessly blends ancient falconry traditions with modern business practices, featuring equipped sales platforms and professional networking opportunities.As the world's largest gathering of its kind, the auction reinforces Saudi Arabia's position as the global epicenter for falcon breeding and trading. The Kingdom's investment in this sector not only supports international breeding farms but also establishes Riyadh as the premier destination for falconry enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

