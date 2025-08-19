Mindpeak Opens Boston Office to Accelerate Precision Pathology in the US

Mindpeak Opens Boston office

Local presence to help pharma, biotech, and leading laboratories match the right treatment to the right patient faster.

Establishing our presence in Boston is about working side by side with pharma and laboratory innovators at the heart of oncology innovation to transform the cancer care pathway.” — Felix Faber, CEO, Mindpeak

HAMBURG, GERMANY, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindpeak, a global leader in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced the launch of Mindpeak Inc., its dedicated US entity. Strategically positioned near key pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic laboratory hubs in Boston, Massachusetts, the new presence brings Mindpeak’s advanced tissue AI directly to the frontline of cancer research - accelerating clinical diagnostics, enabling faster biomarker discovery, and supporting next-generation companion diagnostics (CDx) in oncology.Driving Precision Medicine from Pharma Pipeline to Lab BenchPharma and biotech need reliable pathology data to match the right treatment to the right patient and bring new cancer therapies to market quickly. Mindpeak’s IHC foundation model turns this data into consistent, high-quality insights, at scale, enabling:● Pharma & biotech to accelerate biomarker discovery, CDx development, and translational research with consistent, high-quality scoring.● Laboratories to expand diagnostic capabilities by leveraging advanced AI in existing workflows, enhancing efficiency and performance.● Joint innovation between labs, CROs, pharma R&D teams, and diagnostic companies to co-develop predictive and prognostic AI biomarkers.“Establishing our presence in Boston isn’t just about geography. It’s about working side by side with pharma and laboratory innovators at the heart of oncology innovation. By embedding ourselves in one of the world’s leading biotech ecosystems we can strengthen biomarker discovery, refine companion diagnostics and deliver reliable, high-quality insights that get the right treatment to the right patient faster and more efficiently,” said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak. “AI-powered pathology isn’t the future. It’s here now, and it’s enabling today’s drug development breakthroughs. Together with our partners in pharma, biotech, and diagnostics we’re transforming the cancer care pathway one AI-powered insight at a time.”A Direct Bridge to US Innovation HubsIn the coming months, Mindpeak’s newly established Boston office will combine global AI expertise with a permanent US presence, creating a direct link between lab-generated tissue data and pharma decision-making, advancing precision medicine from the laboratory bench to the treatment plan. This strategic investment marks the beginning of Mindpeak’s long-term commitment to delivering AI-driven pathology solutions, enabling breakthrough diagnostics, advancing biomarker development and ultimately transforming cancer care for patients in the US and beyond.About MindpeakMindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images - ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow us on LinkedIn

