Hubject Unveils icnc25 Agenda: Industry Leaders Unite to Shape Customer Experiences

Hubject’s icnc25 agenda spotlights how industry leaders are bridging the gap from early adopters to mass EV adoption.

This lineup represents the industry's most comprehensive exploration of how we transform technical capabilities into customer experiences that accelerate mass adoption” — Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperability, today announced exciting agenda updates for icnc25 , taking place September 2-4, 2025 at Berlin's historic Tempelhof Airport. The three-day eMobility event brings together 60+ global thought leaders and 6,000 industry experts to address this year's theme: "Shaping Customer Experiences: Bridging the Gap to Mass EV Adoption."The expanded three-day format reflects the industry's evolution from infrastructure deployment to delivering exceptional customer experiences that foster confidence and loyalty among mainstream consumers. The comprehensive agenda demonstrates how leading companies are transforming technical innovation into seamless charging experiences that meet and exceed driver expectations."This lineup represents the industry's most comprehensive exploration of how we transform technical capabilities into customer experiences that accelerate mass adoption," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "From AI-powered operations to global fleet electrification, our speakers will demonstrate how the industry is moving beyond serving early adopters to creating charging ecosystems where all drivers feel empowered to embrace eMobility."Industry Leaders Address Customer Experience ChallengesThe conference opens September 2nd with the Tech Village featuring hands-on demonstrations, before expanding to the main stages on September 3rd with major keynotes from AMPECO CEO Orlin Radev on "Crossing the Chasm in EV Charging," examining why the next 18 months will separate industry leaders from the rest. A high-level panel featuring Christian Hahn (Hubject), Stefan Ivanov (AMPECO) and Chris Heron (E-Mobility Europe),"Delivering for the School run Squad: Expectations for EV Charging."Greenflux's Suthalan Gnanes will present "No Excuses | Scaling the EV Ecosystem for Mass Adoption," addressing how the industry must move beyond emerging market dynamics to prepare for mainstream EV adoption. EVailable's Maren Rehnelt addresses charger availability through AI-powered operations, while September 4th features ChargePoint's Andreas Blin presenting "The Mass Adoption Blueprint," showing how platform maturity enables industry-wide success. Critical discussions include "Smart Energy Solutions & Bidirectional Charging – Ready for the Mass Market?" featuring Volvo, Octopus Energy, E3/DC, The Mobility House, and P3 Group, and "Interoperability vs Fragmentation? Lessons Learned from Europe's Charging Networks" with speakers from Deftpower, Chargecloud, Tesla, and Bloom Charge.Global Expansion and Commercial LeadershipThe agenda addresses scaling customer experiences globally with panels on building international frameworks and commercial fleet adoption. The final day's "Fleet First: How Commercial Vehicles Are Pioneering Mass EV Adoption" features experts from Improved Corporate Finance, Einride and Virtos, while E-ON presents strategies for seamless heavy-duty transport charging experiences.Throughout the three days, the Tech Village showcases hands-on demonstrations of breakthrough technologies including Plug&Charge, V2X, in-car digital experiences, truck reservations, and advanced interoperability testing designed to enable mass adoption scaling. Key sessions include technical deep-dives into bidirectional DC charging exploring V2G, V2H, and V2B applications, interoperable truck reservation systems featuring OCPI 2.3-based solutions with Hubject, FRYTE, and Bosch Road Services, and reliability approaches examining how data improvements and proactive monitoring enhance customer experiences. A highlight of the Tech Village is the live demonstration featuring a Ford Explorer, Ambibox, and Hubject, powering the Tech Village stage as a decentralized energy solution.Comprehensive Industry Engagementicnc25 features three distinct stages with strategic keynotes and technical sessions, plus the Innovation Zone with live demonstrations and the expanded Tech Village offering deep dives into emerging standards and real-world implementations. New this year, the official icnc25 Networking Breakfast kicks off Day 2 (September 3rd, 8:15-9:00 AM) in Hangar 7, providing additional opportunities for the eMobility community to connect over coffee and conversations before the main programming begins. The renowned Festival of eMobility evening reception creates opportunities for meaningful industry connections.AMPECO returns as Platinum Sponsor for icnc25. Elements of the event will be streamed online for global access, and additional sponsorship opportunities remain available.What started as a small hackathon in 2011 has grown into the most influential event in the EV charging industry, bringing together the full spectrum of stakeholders to collaborate on customer-centric EV charging solutions.Secure your place at icnc25 by visiting: https://intercharge-network-conference.com/ Media Contact Stuart Barnes stuart.barnes@hubject.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.