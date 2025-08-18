Animal Drug Compounding Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Animal Drug Compounding Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Drug Compounding Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for animal drug compounding has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $1.79 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors such as regulatory frameworks, veterinary methodologies, market cognizance, restricted commercial alternatives, and collaborative efforts in the veterinary field have all contributed to the historical growth of this market.

Expectations are high for the animal drug compounding market in the coming years with the size set to experience considerable expansion. By 2029, the market is predicted to reach $2.38 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as regulatory shifts, changes in pet ownership patterns, specialized veterinary services, worldwide spread of veterinary services, and advancements in veterinary medicine. The forecast period also sees key trends including a focus on taste and consumption acceptability, a demand for specialized dosage formats, cooperative efforts between vets and compounding pharmacists, an emphasis on pain management therapies, and the increasing significance in veterinary end-of-life care.

Download a free sample of the animal drug compounding market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9964&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Animal Drug Compounding Market?

The anticipated surge in animal adoption rates is poised to fuel the expansion of the animal drug compounding market in the future. Animal adoption, which involves acquiring pets through animal rescue groups as opposed to buying from pet shops or breeders, often leads to the need for specialized medications. This is because adopted animals may have prior health issues or require drugs not readily available in standard doses, necessitating personalized animal medications. As more and more pet owners opt for these tailored prescriptions for their adopted pets, the demand for animal drug compounding is set to rise. For example, it was revealed by Novuna, a UK-based financial service company, in October 2023 that approximately 10,070 dogs were adopted, marking an 11.06% upturn in comparison to 2022. Consequently, the swelling rate of animal adoptions has stimulated the expansion of the animal drug compounding market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Animal Drug Compounding Market?

Major players in the Animal Drug Compounding include:

• Wedgewood Pharmacy LLC

• Triangle Compounding Pharmacy Inc.

• Davis Islands Pharmacy & Compounding Lab

• Custom Med Compounding Pharmacy

• Central Compounding Center South LLC

• Wellness Compounding Pharmacy of Cary LLC

• Miller's Pharmacy

• Caringbah Compounding Pharmacy Pty. Ltd.

• Smith Drug and Compounding Inc.

• Specialist Compounding Pharmacy Pte Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Animal Drug Compounding Market?

Leading entities within the animal drug compounding industry are pioneering new products like feline-friendly formulas to boost the safety and effectiveness of medications specifically designed for feline use. These formulations are crafted to be safe, efficacious and attractive to cats. As an example, a veterinary pharmaceutical firm based in the US, called Wedgewood, unveiled a compounded version of molnupiravir in September 2024. This is a purpose-built antiviral treatment for Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) in cats. The company presents various dosage options of the feline-adapted molnupiravir, capable of treating diverse FIP forms like effusive, non-effusive, neurological, and ocular types. This involves the creation of varying dosage strengths and flavors, like flavored oral oil suspensions and capsules, with the aim of catering to individual feline patient needs.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Animal Drug Compounding Market Growth

The animal drug compounding market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

2) By Product: Anti-Infective Agents, Anti-inflammatory Agents, Hormones And Substitutes, CNS Agents, Other Products

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Application: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Companion Animals: Dogs, Cats, Horses, Other Small Mammals

2) By Livestock Animals: Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Sheep, Goats

View the full animal drug compounding market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-drug-compounding-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Animal Drug Compounding Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the animal drug compounding market. The projections for growth in this region are included in the report. Other regions that the report comprehensively covers are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Animal Drug Compounding Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-feed-inactive-yeast-global-market-report

Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-gastroesophageal-reflux-disease-global-market-report

Animal Identification Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-identification-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.