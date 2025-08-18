Fit note: Amy’s story

Amy shares her thoughts on what it’s like to be out of work whilst living with a mental illness.

What happens when all your worth to society is encapsulated in one thing alone?

We hear over and again about work. About ‘hard working people’ and employment. This is being done for hard working people or that is being done for hard working people. You have to be in the ‘club’.

As a person with complex physical and mental health conditions, I have been ‘working’ to work for a long time. I work now more than I ever have done. In part, because not being able to be an employee has made me ‘less than’ in the eyes of society. I fight harder in the vain attempt to be what society and the government wants. Yet, I cannot achieve that. I am not what they consider a ‘working person’. I am therefore a failure.

Yet why is that? I help a multitude of national and local charities in so many different ways. I help researchers. I write for organisations and universities; am deeply embedded in lived experience work for the NHS. I work to help people. Yet, none of it seems to matter. It does not count.