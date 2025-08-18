Swine Vaccines Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Swine Vaccines Market Worth?

In recent times, the size of the swine vaccines market has witnessed significant expansion. The market, which stood at $2.18 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $2.37 billion in 2025, recording an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth observed in the historic period is due to factors like disease outbreaks, economic casualties, governmental regulations, and an upsurge in swine production.

In the upcoming years, the swine vaccines market is projected to experience significant expansion. The market is anticipated to reach a value of $3.41 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors contributing to the predicted growth during the forecast period include the emergence of new diseases and viral strains, the worldwide expansion of the swine industry, changes in climate and environment, the implementation of biosecurity measures, and market competition. Forecast trends include advancements in veterinary science, changes in disease patterns, global protein demand, technological developments, and a shift towards preventive healthcare.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Swine Vaccines Market?

The increase in swine diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the swine vaccine market. Swine disease refers to any abnormal structural or functional condition in an organism, marked by signs and symptoms of ailments such as pseudorabies or influenza. Swine vaccines effectively counteract the increasing occurrence of diseases in swine by activating the immune response to identify and fight against specific pathogens, thus decreasing susceptibility to infections, reducing the intensity of diseases, and enhancing the overall health of the herd. For instance, the US-based Swine Health Information Center reported in December 2023 that the cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) among wild boars in Poland have worryingly escalated. By early 2023, the number of confirmed ASF cases in wild boars was 2,347, surpassing the total number in 2022. Consequently, the increasing incidence of diseases in swine is predicted to stimulate market growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Swine Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Swine Vaccines market include:

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Inc.

• Biogenesis Bago SA

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• KM Biologics Co. Ltd.

• Hipra Laboratories SA

• Ceva Santé Animale SA

• Zoetis Inc.

• Jinyu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Swine Vaccines Sector?

The rise in technological innovations is a noticeable trend in the swine vaccine market. Big players are focusing their strategies on pioneering technologies to administer two vaccines concurrently to boost pig health and maintain market dominance. A case in point in May 2022 is Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company based in Germany, which introduced TwistPak technology. This newly launched platform allows for the mixture of two vaccines, IngelvacCircoFLEX and IngelvacMycoFLEX, to be utilized by pig farmers. This unique TwistPak offers a simple, time-effective system that ensures a straightforward mixing process while providing the option to use the product as a combination vaccine or a monovalent. It’s made using cutting-edge technology and has an ergonomic design.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Swine Vaccines Market Share?

The swine vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Attenuated Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

2) By Disease: Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infection, Fungal Infections, Other Diseases

3) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4) By Application: Government Tender, market Sales

Subsegments:

1) By Attenuated Live Vaccines: Live Attenuated Virus Vaccines, Live Attenuated Bacterial Vaccines

2) By Inactivated Vaccines: Whole Inactivated Virus Vaccines, Inactivated Bacterial Vaccines

3) By Subunit Vaccines: Protein Subunit Vaccines, Polysaccharide Subunit Vaccines

4) By DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Vaccines: Plasmid DNA Vaccines, Nucleic Acid Vaccines

5) By Recombinant Vaccines: Recombinant Vector Vaccines, Recombinant Protein Vaccines

View the full swine vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swine-vaccines-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Swine Vaccines Market?

In 2024, North America led the swine vaccines market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report covers the swine vaccine market in regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

