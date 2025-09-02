GlobalBusinessPages.com Expands Globally, Offering Affordable Business Listings with AI-Powered Directory

Join GlobalBusinessPages.com and get listed on the world’s smartest AI-powered business directory

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalBusinessPages.com, a leader in AI-driven business directories, has expanded its platform to offer businesses worldwide an affordable way to increase visibility and connect with potential clients. For a limited time, businesses can join the platform for just $1.30 per year — an exclusive launch offer designed to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies to establish a digital presence on a global scale.Currently hosting 30 million U.S.-based businesses, the platform is now focused on attracting an estimated 367 million businesses worldwide. The platform’s innovative AI-powered directory provides smarter search results and personalized optimization, helping businesses gain global visibility without breaking the bank.“We are committed to providing businesses of all sizes with a low-cost, efficient way to be seen and grow,” said Vincent Theophil, CEO of GlobalBusinessPages.com. “This initiative is about making global opportunities more accessible to everyone, from freelancers to major exporters.”Why Choose GlobalBusinessPages.com?Just $1.30/year – A special launch pricing for early adopters (price increases soon).AI-Driven Search – Personalized results and smarter optimization for improved visibility.Truly Global – Multilingual support, local SEO, and region-specific listings.Growth Tools Included – Analytics, reputation management, and promotional tools.Open to All – Suitable for freelancers, SMEs, exporters, nonprofits, and more.Who Should Get Listed? Local Retailers & Service ProvidersFreelancers, Consultants & Solo Entrepreneurs Manufacturers , Exporters & Logistics FirmsProfessional Service Firms (Tech, Legal, Healthcare)NGOs, Startups, and Global NonprofitsEasy to Get StartedBusinesses can sign up and get listed on GlobalBusinessPages.com in just a few minutes. For only $1.30 a year, companies can gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace. There are no hidden fees or long-term contracts — just global exposure at a fraction of the cost.A Smarter Way to Be FoundGlobalBusinessPages.com leverages the latest AI technology to connect users with the right businesses faster and more efficiently, across industries, borders, and languages. The platform’s focus on smart optimization and personalized search results ensures that businesses of all types can benefit from increased visibility and growth.“This is more than just a directory,” said Theophil. “It’s a way for businesses, no matter where they are, to be seen and to thrive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.”Media Contact:Press OfficeGlobalBusinessPages.comcontact@globalbusinesspages.com

