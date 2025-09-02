GlobalBusinessPages.com Expands Globally, Offering Affordable Business Listings with AI-Powered Directory
Join GlobalBusinessPages.com and get listed on the world’s smartest AI-powered business directory
Currently hosting 30 million U.S.-based businesses, the platform is now focused on attracting an estimated 367 million businesses worldwide. The platform’s innovative AI-powered directory provides smarter search results and personalized optimization, helping businesses gain global visibility without breaking the bank.
“We are committed to providing businesses of all sizes with a low-cost, efficient way to be seen and grow,” said Vincent Theophil, CEO of GlobalBusinessPages.com. “This initiative is about making global opportunities more accessible to everyone, from freelancers to major exporters.”
Why Choose GlobalBusinessPages.com?
Just $1.30/year – A special launch pricing for early adopters (price increases soon).
AI-Driven Search – Personalized results and smarter optimization for improved visibility.
Truly Global – Multilingual support, local SEO, and region-specific listings.
Growth Tools Included – Analytics, reputation management, and promotional tools.
Open to All – Suitable for freelancers, SMEs, exporters, nonprofits, and more.
Who Should Get Listed?
Local Retailers & Service Providers
Freelancers, Consultants & Solo Entrepreneurs
Manufacturers, Exporters & Logistics Firms
Professional Service Firms (Tech, Legal, Healthcare)
NGOs, Startups, and Global Nonprofits
Easy to Get Started
Businesses can sign up and get listed on GlobalBusinessPages.com in just a few minutes. For only $1.30 a year, companies can gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace. There are no hidden fees or long-term contracts — just global exposure at a fraction of the cost.
A Smarter Way to Be Found
GlobalBusinessPages.com leverages the latest AI technology to connect users with the right businesses faster and more efficiently, across industries, borders, and languages. The platform’s focus on smart optimization and personalized search results ensures that businesses of all types can benefit from increased visibility and growth.
“This is more than just a directory,” said Theophil. “It’s a way for businesses, no matter where they are, to be seen and to thrive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.”
Media Contact:
Press Office
GlobalBusinessPages.com
contact@globalbusinesspages.com
www.GlobalBusinessPages.com
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
email us here
