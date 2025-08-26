Piktochart Launches Pikto AI Studio: All-In-One AI Design Suite for Non-Designers

With tools for AI image generation, modification, and restoration, the platform now offers capabilities that rival multiple specialized design programs.

DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piktochart today launched Pikto AI Studio , an image-editing toolkit for non-designers featuring an integrated AI Image Generator, an AI Object Modifier for adding or removing elements, and one-click Background Removal. This major update for Pikto AI consolidates the creative process, providing non-designers a simple way to generate, edit, and enhance images on a single platform.A Unified Toolkit for Modern Content CreatorsPikto AI Studio was developed for users to no longer need to switch between multiple applications to create a single visual. By integrating a full suite of generative AI tools, Pikto AI now provides a seamless workflow from initial idea to finished asset.Key features of the new toolkit include:- AI Image Generation: Create unique, high-quality images from a simple text prompt without leaving the platform.- AI Image Modifier: Add, remove, or change objects and styles within an existing image to perfectly match your creative vision.- AI Image Enhancement & Cleanup: A complete set of tools to perfect any visual, including:- an AI Image Upscaler for higher resolution.- a one-click Background Remover.- an AI Image Restorer to repair old or damaged photos.- an AI Text Remover to clean up images.These new tools in Pikto AI Studio join Piktochart's existing AI features, including AI Outline and AI Preserve Content, to form a complete, end-to-end visual creation suite Creativity, Augmented by AI"This launch marks a big step forward for us in making visual storytelling effortless for our users," shares Girithaara Ramanan, General Manager of Piktochart. "While AI handles the heavy lifting, creativity still belongs to the user. These new tools are built to complement your vision and not replace it. You still have full control of your final output."Pricing and AvailabilityThe Pikto AI Studio tool kit is available today for all Piktochart users. New users can access a range of features, including the Expanded AI toolkit, with 60 free AI credits for 7 days.About PiktochartFounded in 2011, Piktochart is a trusted visual communication platform that empowers professionals and educators to turn information into impactful visuals. With a focus on user-friendly design and powerful AI integration, Piktochart is redefining the boundaries of visual storytelling for millions of users worldwide.

Pikto AI Studio: One AI suite to replace all your design tools

