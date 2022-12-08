Piktochart Releases 2,400 New Graphic Assets in 2022
Visual communication company Piktochart released new graphic assets with templates, illustrations, 3D graphics, text frames, and more in a record-breaking year.PENANG, MALAYSIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Piktochart’s mission to help people design information with no design experience, the team reached a new milestone—2,400 new graphic assets were released in 2022.
This year alone, 750 new templates were designed and added to Piktochart’s library for its growing 11 million users. The wide variety of templates for infographics, presentations, reports, posters, brochures, flyers, resumes, newsletters, and more gives users a broad range of options for their visual communication needs.
The team also responded to a highly requested graphic asset by Piktochart users with more than 1,100 new illustrations. Scenario illustrations showcase 2D hand-drawn characters performing a particular action and are becoming a popular solution for sharing brand stories in visual communication formats.
Additionally, more than 500 new graphic assets in the form of 3D graphics, text frames, diagrams, and charts were added to the platform. All the new graphic assets add up to a record-breaking achievement by the Piktochart team, who are already planning to increase the numbers further in 2023.
“We hope to be the go-to platform for creating evocative visuals by continuously expanding the range of templates; because Piktochart is more than just a tool, it's a lifestyle,” said Natasya Sunarto, Communication Design Lead at Piktochart.
The new graphic assets are freely available with Piktochart. Anyone can create an account for free and customize a visual from the templates library.
About Piktochart
Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.
