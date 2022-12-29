Piktochart Improves Tables and Charts With Personalized Customization
Visual communication company Piktochart’s tables and charts features received a significant update with customization options for fonts and colors.PENANG, MALAYSIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customization and personalization are becoming essential in visual content factors. As part of Piktochart’s mission to simplify information design, the team released new improvements to their tables and charts to meet that need.
Tables and charts have been two of the key features used by Piktochart’s growing 11 million users. As core visual communication elements, they add structure to showcasing data.
With the latest update, the team responded to users’ feedback and requests for personalized customization options. Piktochart users can now change font size, font family, and even colors to fit their needs while being on-brand. This improvement hands over the control to users to personalize tables and charts the way they want.
“While we initially added these features with simple customization options, we’ve understood that our power users needed more control over various elements in their visual designs to make them stand out. These improvements were created to help personalize these users’ visuals while not compromising on our philosophy of keeping the Piktochart Visual editor very easy to use,” said Elvin Lee, Lead Product Manager at Piktochart.
The enhanced features are freely available to all Piktochart users. Anyone can create an account for free and customize their tables and charts within the templates in Piktochart Visual.
More information on this release can be found in this article.
About Piktochart
Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.
