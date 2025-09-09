Pioneering Patient Safety: Chartered Institute of Professional Certification Redefines Nursing Leadership in Australia

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Australian Nursing Leader in Patient Safety and Error Prevention (CNPS™) Program

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized leader in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its newest certification program – the Certified Australian Nursing Leader in Patient Safety and Error Prevention (CNPS™). Developed in collaboration with clinical governance specialists and leading Australian healthcare practitioners, this transformative program is designed to empower nursing professionals with the advanced competencies necessary to lead safety, quality, and risk reduction initiatives in clinical practice.The CNPS™ program addresses the growing demand for nursing leaders capable of navigating increasingly complex healthcare systems while fostering a culture of safety, accountability, and continuous improvement. Participants who successfully complete this certification will be equipped with cutting-edge tools and leadership frameworks aligned with national standards, such as the National Safety and Quality Health Service (NSQHS) Standards, to drive patient safety excellence across healthcare settings.The comprehensive curriculum of the CNPS™ program spans a wide range of vital topics, including clinical risk management, adverse event response, safety culture development, error prevention methodologies, root cause analysis, just culture, and effective communication frameworks like ISBAR. The course blends evidence-based theory with interactive learning activities, including scenario simulations, and safety improvement project planning tailored for nursing practice.“Patient safety is the cornerstone of quality healthcare, and nurses are at the frontline of this mission,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “With the CNPS™ program, we are committed to cultivating a generation of nursing leaders who can champion systemic safety reforms, influence healthcare outcomes, and deliver high-reliability care in line with Australia’s best-practice standards.”The CNPS™ program is held to the highest standards of professional education and has been independently accredited by the CPD Certification Service. Upon successful completion of the program and final examination, participants will earn the distinguished CNPS™ designation, signifying their validated expertise in nursing-led patient safety and error prevention strategies. This globally respected credential affirms a nurse leader’s commitment to clinical excellence and organizational safety advancement.For more information about the CNPS™ program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized leader in professional certification. With a membership exceeding 90,000 professionals worldwide, we partner with eminent thought leaders and industry authorities to develop and deliver state-of-the-art certification programs. Our accredited certifications, professional charters, and designations are exclusively awarded to individuals who demonstrate extensive expertise through successful completion of our rigorous programs. Each certified program is also independently certified and accredited by CPD, maintaining the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Australian Nursing Leader in Patient Safety and Error Prevention (CNPS™)

