Knack Systems Partners with Zoovu to Accelerate AI-Powered Search and Product Discovery for SAP CX E-Commerce Platforms

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knack Systems, a leading SAP CX solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Zoovu, an AI-powered search and product discovery platform. This collaboration is designed to help businesses enhance their digital commerce experiences, boost conversion rates, and accelerate the adoption of AI-driven solutions within the SAP ecosystem.

With over 27 years of expertise, Knack Systems has been at the forefront of digital transformation, delivering industry-specific accelerators that drive revenue, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiency. By integrating Zoovu’s advanced AI technology, Knack Systems can now significantly shorten AI implementation timelines—from months to just weeks—while optimizing the product discovery process.

“As companies prioritize growth, customer acquisition, and profitability, AI-powered product discovery is no longer optional—it’s essential,” said Sandeep Nalgundwar, Partner and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Knack Systems. “This partnership allows us to provide SAP customers with intelligent, AI-driven tools that transform the digital commerce experience and accelerate business outcomes.”

Delivering Measurable Impact for B2B and B2C Enterprises

Ecommerce companies increasingly rely on AI to stay competitive, making this partnership timely and impactful. The collaboration between Knack Systems and Zoovu enables businesses—especially B2C brands and large manufacturers—to streamline search and product discovery, leading to measurable revenue gains:

• 29% increase in conversion rates for B2C ecommerce brands

• 27% improvement in lead-to-conversion rates for B2B manufacturers

• Enhanced buyer insights for better personalization and engagement

“Collaborating with Knack Systems enables us to accelerate AI adoption in ecommerce, empowering businesses to deliver seamless, personalized customer experiences,” said Sandy D’Souza, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at Zoovu. “As digital commerce continues to evolve, our partnership ensures that businesses maximize their technology investments and drive online growth.”

Expanding AI’s Role in Digital Commerce

Together, Knack Systems and Zoovu are redefining AI-driven search and product discovery across industries, including consumer brands, wholesale, chemicals, life sciences, building materials, and manufacturing. By leveraging AI, businesses can unlock new revenue opportunities, reduce customer friction, and enhance digital engagement.

For more information on how Knack Systems and Zoovu can help you maximize your SAP CX investments, visit https://bit.ly/3DZ8cO9.

About Knack Systems

For over 27 years, Knack Systems has been a trusted SAP CX partner, driving digital transformation across industries, including consumer products, wholesale distribution, chemicals, building materials, and industrial manufacturing. Knack Systems helps businesses optimize ecommerce, sales, service, marketing, and customer data management with tailored solutions. The company’s industry-specific platforms—Knack Brava and SeasonOne—serve as strategic accelerators for B2B enterprises looking to scale. Learn more at www.knacksystems.com.

About Zoovu

Ecommerce is broken and Zoovu is fixing it. As the #1 AI-powered search and product discovery platform, we help B2C, B2B, and retail companies unlock their product and customer data to build exceptional ecommerce experiences and drive breakthrough results. The world’s largest ecommerce businesses, like Microsoft, 3M, Trek, and Honeywell, use Zoovu customer behavior insights to grow faster, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce marketing and operational costs. Headquartered in Boston, Zoovu is a global company that delivers over 20 million online engagements for brands each year, with conversions up to 10X higher than industry averages. Learn more at www.zoovu.com.

