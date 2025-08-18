The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Market Projected to Reach $73.46 Billion with 6.6% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $73.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Market Through 2025?

The market size for industrial gases used in metals and metal fabrication has shown consistent growth recently. It's projected to expand from $54.34 billion in 2024 to $56.82 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The prosperity experienced during historical periods can be ascribed to the growing demand for industrial gases in processes of metal welding and cutting, implementation of these gases for heat treatment and surface alterations, advancements in the recycling of metal, an increased utilization of industrial gases in the production of non-ferrous metals, and a rising demand for metal fabrication within the automotive industry.

The market size for industrial gases, metals, and metal fabrication is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming years, with a projection to reach $73.47 billion in 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is because of key factors such as increasing demand for specialty gases in additive manufacturing processes, expansion in the automotive industry with a focus on metal fabrication, rising acceptance of industrial gases in developing economies, growth in the electronics industry, and the use of industrial gases in metal 3D printing technologies. Key trends predicted for the forecast period involve the incorporation of cutting-edge monitoring and control systems, the production of tailored gas blends, a focus on sustainable and environmentally-friendly gas production techniques, partnerships between gas providers and metal fabrication firms, and the development of innovative packaging and distribution methods.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Market?

The industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication markets are anticipated to expand as a result of a rise in automobile manufacturing. The automotive sector encompasses businesses and entities engaged in the development, production, whole selling, retailing, and upkeep of motor vehicles. Industrial gases are integral to automobile manufacturing, serving a variety of functions in the production and processing of metals such as metal heating, welding, shielding, cutting, coating, etc. The Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a government export promotion agency based in India, reported in February 2022 that the total production of passenger vehicles, including three-wheelers and two-wheelers, amounted to 1,860,809 units in 2022. Consequently, the surge in automotive production is fueling the growth of the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication markets.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Market?

Major players in the Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication include:

• Praxair Inc.

• Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Iwatani Corporation

• The Messer Group GmbH

• Linde plc

• Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

• Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

• Singhal Gas Products

• Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Market In The Future?

Strategic alliances and cooperative efforts are rising as pivotal trends in the industrial gases-metal and metal fabrication sectors. Key players in the market are concentrating on strategic initiatives such as the establishment of new advanced industrial plants. In reference to Westfalen, a technology firm based in Germany, it introduced a novel industrial gases filling plant in Arzal, situated on France's Atlantic coast of Brittany, in September 2023. This expansion strengthens Westfalen's foothold in its biggest overseas market, France, and bolsters its capacity by over 130,000 cylinders annually. The new plant is aimed at improving operational efficacy by manufacturing gases closer to their customers, thereby minimizing logistics distances, and contributing to the reduction of carbon footprint. This investment emphasizes Westfalen's pledge to meet the increasing demand for industrial gases while enhancing sustainability in its operations.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Market

The industrial gases- metals and metal fabrication market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Acetylene, Other Types

2) By Function: Primary Metal Production, Metal Fabrication

3) By Transportation Mode: Cylinder And Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

Subsegments:

1) By Oxygen: Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen

2) By Nitrogen: Liquid Nitrogen, Gaseous Nitrogen

3) By Hydrogen: Industrial Hydrogen, High-Purity Hydrogen

4) By Carbon Dioxide: Liquid Carbon Dioxide, Gaseous Carbon Dioxide

5) By Acetylene: Pure Acetylene, Acetylene in Gas Mixtures

6) By Other Types: Argon, Helium, Neon, Other Specialty Gases

Global Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the region with the largest representation in the market for industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication was Asia-Pacific. The report on the industrial gases-metals and metal fabrication market covers a broad range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

