Safeguarding Democracy: First ever Active Citizenship Convention begins

Nearly a thousand South Australian Year 10 students will learn about the importance of democracy in an increasingly polarized world, as they take part in a national-first civics and citizenship convention at Adelaide Oval starting today.

The three-day immersive event is part of the State Government’s reform plan to focus on safeguarding the future of democracy through the education of children and young people, building upon South Australia’s world leading ban on political donations.

The convention, to be held annually, is part of an $18.4 million commitment by the Malinauskas Labor Government to reform the way civics and citizenship is taught in schools.

The convention will hear from the Governor, Premier, Opposition Leader and Governor. The Electoral Commission of South Australia will assist with a mock ballot.

The convention is an opportunity for students to be take part in discussions, workshops, and media panels driving conversations about the value of civics and democracy and issues of importance to them.

The State Government’s nation-leading plan to boost the education of young people about the vital role civics and citizenship play is supported by significant curriculum reform.

The Government’s reforms include:

All years 7 and 8 public school students will study civics and citizenship for an hour per week.

Every subject in years 9 and 10 will have civics and citizenship incorporated into it as part of the introduction of a Cross-Curriculum Priority.

South Australia becoming the first state or territory to have a specialised civics teacher in every public high school and B-12 school, with training and professional development for teachers already underway.

Civics is currently delivered through Humanities and Social Sciences (HASS) as a compulsory aspect of learning between the years of 3 and 8. However, the quality of this delivery is mixed due to a lack of specialist teachers.

There has been a 15 per cent decline in students studying Year 12 Politics, Power and People between 2021 and 2023 – highlighting the need for urgent reform.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The opportunity to live in an open, liberal democracy is precious. But it cannot be taken for granted.

In many places around the globe right now, democracy is under threat.

We must act to protect and nurture it, and there is no more important task than educating our young people about its virtues, challenges, and complexities.

This convention will help produce well-informed citizens. It works in tandem with the comprehensive reforms we are making in classrooms around the state.

This builds upon our state’s reputation of leading the world in democratic reform, including through our new ban on political donations.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

South Australia will offer the most comprehensive civics and citizenship curriculum in the country, giving students in every year level the opportunity to understand democratic principles that contribute to active citizenship, and apply it to the world they live in.

We want to build confidence in the next generation to navigate a digital world filled with disinformation and misinformation. They need a clear understanding of the dangers of taking things on face value, and the analytical skills to unpack fact from fiction.

Along with the important work that is being done to enhance our state’s curriculum, and the professional development of teachers, this is making a long-term investment in the citizens of tomorrow.