MarcoPolo700 names Dr Arash Torabi as Fundraising Co-Chair & Mr Kam Fai Tai as School Recruitment & Mentoring Co-Chair

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MarcoPolo700 Foundation today announced two appointments to accelerate delivery of its AI Digital Art Youth Competition 2026: Dr Arash Torabi has been named Co-Chair of the Fundraising Committee, and Mr Kam Fai Tai will lead global schools recruitment as the Co-Chair of School Recruitment & Mentoring. The international programme connects secondary-school pupils aged 14–18 across multiple Silk Road countries, blending culture and technology in a dedicated metaverse studio.Built for inclusivity and ease of participation, the initiative provides participating schools with access to a unified AI platform (via Slom.AI) that connects leading East- and West-based AI tools, plus monthly tutoring and a Young Ambassadors scheme to support teachers and pupils.“I chose to volunteer with MarcoPolo700 because I’ve seen, as a doctor, how opportunity can change a young person’s life,” said Dr Arash Torabi, Co-Chair of the Fundraising Committee. “Sponsor support directly translates into more schools onboarded, equitable access to AI tools and mentoring, and a global stage where students from East and West create and learn together. If your organisation believes in youth skills, cultural exchange and practical impact, we’d love to partner with you.”Born in historic Shiraz, Dr Arash Torabi graduated cum laude from Semmelweis University, practised medicine in Sweden, and later founded a London-based multinational property-management firm. He now leverages that entrepreneurial network to engage Middle Eastern, UK and Turkish sponsors, with in-person meetings this autumn and Asia visits planned, advancing the foundation’s East–West educational and artistic mission.Mr Kam Fai Tai, born in Macau - a historic gateway where figures such as Matteo Ricci and Gregorio Gonzales paused before travelling on to Guangzhou and then Beijing during the Ming and Qing dynasties -“I’m proud to join and support MarcoPolo700’s mission to promote East–West cultural exchange and diversity. I’m joining MarcoPolo700 to make participation simple and inspiring for every school we reach,” said Mr Kam Fai Tai, Co-Chair of School Recruitment & Mentoring. “We’re recruiting a balanced mix of schools and providing teacher toolkits, monthly support, and a single, secure platform so pupils can create confidently with AI.”Mr Tai is a graduate of Tsinghua University, he holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Sheffield and a master’s in Major Programme Management from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. He has led sustainable, award-winning projects across the UK, Europe and Asia, including Heathrow Terminal 3 Extension, Shanghai Regional Art Gallery in China, and the Majaswadi development in Mumbai. His work has earned London Design Awards and Asia Pacific Property Awards recognition and has been shown at the Venice Architecture Biennale.John Orchard, Lead Trustee and Chair of Digital Monetary Institute of OMFIF, London UK, said:“We’re delighted to welcome Dr Arash Torabi as Co-Chair of Fundraising and Mr Kam Fai Tai as Co-Chair of School Recruitment & Mentoring. Both have already made impressive progress building their committees.Their leadership will help us bring more schools across the Silk Road into the 2026 AI Digital Art Youth Competition, advancing Marco Polo’s legacy of open exchange, free trade and respect for cultural diversity.”The Foundation’s mission, to bridge East and West through art, education and innovation, has been highlighted at the UNESCO World Conference on Culture and Arts Education and is anchored by its status as aUK-registered charity. Schools and sponsors interested in participating or supporting the 2026 competition are encouraged to get in touch.About MarcoPolo700 FoundationMarcoPolo700 Foundation is a UK charity dedicated to cultural exchange between East and West through education, art and innovation. Its annual AI-powered digital art programme enables secondary-school students to collaborate and exhibit work inside a metaverse studio, supported by global technology and cultural partners.For more information about the MarcoPolo700 Foundation, please visit www.marcopolo700.org or contact: contact@marcopolo700.org

