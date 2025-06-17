MarcoPolo700 Foundation Announces Co-Chair of the Judging Committee for the AI Digital Art Youth Competition 2026

Dave Mousley, Co-Chair of the Judging Committee

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARCOPOLO700 FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DAVE MOUSLEY AS CO-CHAIR OF THE JUDGING COMMITTEE FOR THE INNOVATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) DIGITAL ART YOUTH COMPETITION TO FOSTER CULTURAL EXCHANGE AND EDUCATION INSPIRED BY THE LEGACY OF MARCO POLO.MarcoPolo700 Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Mousley as Co-Chair of the Judging Committee to oversee the judging of its High School AI Digital Art Competition.David Piesse, Trustee and co-chair of the competition remarked “We are pleased to announce that Dave Mousley has agreed to become co-chair. The media and creative skills and experience he brings to the foundation are invaluable. Dave is co-founder and former CEO of Red Vision, which grew from a small team in the UK in 1996 to become one of the most highly regarded UK Visual Effects and CGI companies, winning two BAFTA and two Royal Television Society awards and multiple Emmy nominations for excellence and innovation in visual effects and animation. I will soon be working with Dave to appoint an international panel of judges from the East & the West to establish the rules of competition and commence the high school registration process.”Dave Mousley of Studio Liddell said “I am delighted to participate with the MP700 Foundation with their commitment to empower young artists and foster creativity through innovative initiatives in digital art. As the Foundation prepares for the digital arts competition it is very important to assemble an international panel of judges knowledgeable in digital art creation. I truly believe in MarcoPolo700’s ambitious visions and it is great timing to instill the spirits of east west cultural diversity and exchange in memory of Marco Polo free trade practice promoting cultural understanding and respect.”The foundation is inviting high school students from around the world to showcase their talent in the digital art competition of the future. The competition will launch in 2026 with registrations commencing in the summer of this year. Students and Teachers who are interested in the high school digital arts competition can pre-register on MarcoPolo700’s website www.marcopolo700.org starting on the first week of July.

