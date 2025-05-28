MARCOPOLO700 FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH SOLOMON.AI TO INTRODUCE A UNIFIED AI PLATFORM

David Piesse, Trustee, MarcoPolo700 Foundation and Co-Chair AI Digital Arts Competition MarcoPolo700 Foundation, an organisation dedicated to cultural exchange and education

To Offer Global Free Subscription for Participating Schools in the AI Digital Art Youth Competition to Foster Cultural Exchange Inspired by Legendary Marco Polo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarcoPolo700 Foundation in conjunction with Solomon.AI ( www.slom.ai ) is introducing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative as an integral part of its High School Digital Art Competition to promote free trade and cultural diversity. The Foundation is leveraging the benefits of third wave AI and digital asset technology by offering free access and sign on to over 10 East & west AI platform with monthly tutoring available to participating schools from the East & from the West. David Piesse, co-chair of the AI Digital Arts Competition Committee remarked, "We hope the competition will help bridge the gap in today’s world, marked by trade wars and polarization while helping to facilitate peace & cultural exchange between Europe and Asia as inspired by Marco Polo seven centuries ago". The Foundation plans to recruit Young Ambassadors from the East and the West to facilitate free tutoring and recruiting teams from the schools.Andy Ann CEO and Founder of Solomom.AI said "By offering 700 students access to Solomon AI, we’re not just giving them tools, we’re giving them a gateway to explore cultures, express identity, and co-curate a shared future using the power of East and West AI. This is our commitment to nurturing the next generation of global storytellers and entrepreneurs."At the heart of this initiative is the integration of generative AI innovation. Entrants to the competition will be from East to West in line with the principles of the Foundation and students will be able to securely access generative AI technologies such as Open-AI, GPT, Gemini, Midjourney, Qwen, Hunyuan DeepSeek, on a unified platform without the need for VPNs. Using a bespoke token system, participants will be incentivized to sign up as teams, complete tasks and actively participate throughout the entire process. The platform rewards those teams that show consistent and strong efforts which reflects the values of the Foundation of fostering inclusive educational environments. The Foundation’s trustee, David Piesse, said: "This novel approach marks a significant departure from traditional competition structures, offering participants unprecedented opportunities for engagement and rewards. We are very pleased the Foundation is making the leap towards using these latest AI technologies while keeping the human in the loop at all times."The MarcoPolo700 Foundation remains committed to empowering young artists and fostering creativity through innovative initiatives. We invite high school students from around the world to join us on this exciting journey and showcase their talent in the digital art competition of the future. The competition will launch in 2026 with registrations commencing in the summer of this year. Students and Teachers who are interested in the high school digital arts competition can pre-register on MarcoPolo700’s website www.marcopolo700.org starting on the first week of July.As the Foundation prepares for the digital arts competition, it’s still seeking to finalize its advisory panel of regional partners along the silk road with the aim to enroll as many local high schools as possible and assemble an international panel of judges. Facilitate tools and resources to support students in creating AI-generated works inspired by cultural heritage, including traditional art, calligraphy, Silk Road history, and modern digital storytelling.

