Desperate Liberals settle for Flip-Flop Frank

Release date: 18/08/25

The shambolic SA Liberal Party is so desperate for candidates they have settled for Frank Pangallo, a long-time critic of the Liberal Party who is opposed to many of their policies.

And Frank Pangallo is so desperate to avoid losing his seat, he’s reportedly agreed to run for the Liberals in a last-ditch attempt to stay in Parliament.

The people of Waite deserve better than the desperate marriage of the shambolic Liberals and Flip-Flop Frank.

Pangallo has previously said the Liberal Party has “absolutely zero moral or social compass”.

He strongly opposes the Liberal Party policy of deregulating shop trading hours, previously stating:

“It’ll kill small business, it’ll hurt even smaller landlords and we can’t see there’s going to be any benefit to anybody but the big players in the game.”

FIVEaa – 20 March 2018

Pangallo strongly opposes pokies, in stark contrast with Liberal Party policy. He has previously claimed the Liberal Party is beholden to the pokies lobby, which he despises, and which he claims “bought the election for the Liberal Party” in 2018.

Pointedly, he has previously accused the Liberal Party of “appalling unethical conduct” and spreading “misleading falsehoods”, citing Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia’s 2018 campaign in Hartley and “those slick and sick scratchy pamphlets as they tried to save Hartley from Nick (Xenophon).”

Yet despite all this, Vincent Tarzia couldn’t find a Liberal to run for Waite, so he has reportedly settled for Frank Pangallo.

Tarzia and Pangallo need to explain: have the Liberals adopted Frank’s policy positions? Or has Flip-Flop Frank abandoned his core beliefs in a desperate attempt to stay in Parliament?

The Liberals’ desperate search for candidates continues elsewhere. It’s now nearly two months since Matt Cowdrey announced he would quit and the Liberals still do not have a candidate for Colton.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

It says everything about the shambolic state of the SA Liberal Party that they couldn’t find any Liberals to run in Waite, so they had to settle for Frank Pangallo.

Both are as desperate as each other.

The Liberals are so desperate to find a candidate, they’ve chosen somebody who has previously made it clear he opposes many of their policies.

And Flip-Flop Frank is so desperate to save his political career, he’s joining a party he has publicly stated he despises in a last ditch bid to stay in Parliament.

Pangallo has previously said “the Liberals are making a habit of shaming people or businesses that don’t support their failed policies”. Now the Liberals are so desperate, they’re offering those people seats.

This will be Frank’s third political affiliation in this term alone, having been a member of SA Best, then an Independent and now a Liberal.

The people of Waite deserve better than a political party that can’t find a candidate and a candidate who will do anything to save his own career.