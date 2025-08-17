Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2004586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/17/25, 1503 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCullough's Quik Stop

VIOLATION: Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

 

ACCUSED: Lee Philips

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Amsterdam, NY

 

VICTIM: Storm – male Huskie

Age: unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Amsterdam, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/17/25 at approximately 1503 hours there was a report of a man beating his dog in the McCullough's Quik Stop parking lot. Troopers arrived and identified the dog owner as Lee Philips (46). Upon further investigation, troopers determined Philips had committed the crime of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and was cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/18/25 at 1230 hours. Storm and his other Huskie companion Velo, were removed from Philips.  

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

 

