Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Cruelty to Animals
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2004586
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/17/25, 1503 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McCullough's Quik Stop
VIOLATION: Aggravated Cruelty to Animals
ACCUSED: Lee Philips
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Amsterdam, NY
VICTIM: Storm – male Huskie
Age: unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Amsterdam, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/17/25 at approximately 1503 hours there was a report of a man beating his dog in the McCullough's Quik Stop parking lot. Troopers arrived and identified the dog owner as Lee Philips (46). Upon further investigation, troopers determined Philips had committed the crime of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and was cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/18/25 at 1230 hours. Storm and his other Huskie companion Velo, were removed from Philips.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
