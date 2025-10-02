St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3, Ignition Interlock Required
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007323
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 at approximately 1943 hours
LOCATION: VT Route 105 Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3 & Ignition Interlock Required
ACCUSED: Cody Aldrich
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 1st, 2025, at approximately 1943 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon, VT. On scene, Troopers were able to identify the operator as Cody Aldrich (31) of Sheldon, VT. While speaking with Aldrich, Aldrich demonstrated signs of impairment.
Aldrich was also found to have a restriction on his Driver’s License requiring Aldrich to have an Ignition Interlock Device in the vehicle. Troopers determined that there was not an ignition interlock device in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
After a thorough investigation, Aldrich was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Aldrich was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on November 17th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 11/17/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
