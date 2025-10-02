Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3, Ignition Interlock Required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2007323

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 at approximately 1943 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 105 Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3 & Ignition Interlock Required

 

ACCUSED: Cody Aldrich

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 1st, 2025, at approximately 1943 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon, VT. On scene, Troopers were able to identify the operator as Cody Aldrich (31) of Sheldon, VT. While speaking with Aldrich, Aldrich demonstrated signs of impairment.

 

Aldrich was also found to have a restriction on his Driver’s License requiring Aldrich to have an Ignition Interlock Device in the vehicle. Troopers determined that there was not an ignition interlock device in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

 

After a thorough investigation, Aldrich was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Aldrich was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on November 17th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 11/17/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

