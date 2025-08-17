UPDATE: Traffic alert - Lake Dunmore Road, Salisbury, is now OPEN

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification This situation has been resolved, and all lanes of Lake Dunmore Road have been REOPENED at this time near the area in front of Branbury State Park. Please drive carefully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.