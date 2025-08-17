Submit Release
UPDATE: Traffic alert - Lake Dunmore Road, Salisbury, is now OPEN

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

New Haven Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

This situation has been resolved, and all lanes of Lake Dunmore Road have been REOPENED at this time near the area in front of Branbury State Park.

 

Please drive carefully. 

 

 

