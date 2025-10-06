Traffic Delay / Interstate 89, Exit 18 & Route 7 in Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

Motorists should expect delays in the area of Exit 18 south on Interstate 89 in Georgia. Traffic on Route 7 (Ethan Allen Highway) is reduced to one lane near the southbound off-ramp due to a vehicle crash. No significant injuries were reported, and this is not expected to be a long-term closure, but there is a significant back-up of traffic.

Questions about details of the crash should be directed to the Franklin Sheriff’s Office.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.