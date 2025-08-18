Kevin Parada, ShipCargo Ai

Kevin Parada brings AI-powered vehicle logistics to Houston with ShipCargo Ai, creating jobs and fueling the city’s growing tech and startup scene.

Houston has the diversity, trade infrastructure, and talent to rival any tech hub, he explains. What it needed was startup energy — and that’s what we’re building here.” — Kevin Parada

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston has long been known as America’s energy capital and a hub for global trade. Now, thanks to entrepreneur Kevin Parada and his fast-growing company ShipCargo Ai, the city is emerging as a leader in artificial intelligence and logistics technology.Parada is not only building a multimillion-dollar AI logistics platform but also actively shaping Houston’s startup culture through events, job creation, and entrepreneurship. His vision: bring the energy of Silicon Valley to Houston while grounding it in the city’s legacy of industry and innovation.From Los Angeles to Houston Tech LeaderKevin Parada’s journey is as unconventional as it is inspiring. Born in Los Angeles during the peak of the 1990s gang era, he turned to soccer as an escape. He played for nationally ranked teams like Arsenal FC, earned a Division 1 scholarship at Notre Dame College, and later played semi-professionally before pivoting to business.Parada first made his mark in Hollywood nightlife, hosting Grammy afterparties, NBA All-Star Weekend events, and concerts while living in the Hollywood Hills. By 2017, he shifted into logistics, launching a trucking and auto transport business that scaled to $5M in revenue and landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.In 2023, Parada founded ShipCargo Ai, now based in Houston, to reinvent vehicle shipping through artificial intelligence.Revolutionizing Vehicle TransportThe U.S. auto transport industry is valued at over $14 billion but has long been plagued by outdated systems. ShipCargo Ai introduces AI technology to modernize the process:Instant Quotes: Customers get real-time, tiered pricing (standard, priority, expedited).AI-Driven Carrier Matching: Algorithms match vehicles with carriers based on compliance, performance, and efficiency.Fraud Prevention: Partnerships with Highway ensure carriers are verified and legitimate.Financial Innovation: Integrations with Denim (credit lines up to $300K for dealerships) and Klarna (flexible consumer payments).Nationwide Reach: Access to 5,000+ carriers and terminal networks, including Alaska, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico.Since launch in 2024, ShipCargo Ai has generated more than $2M in revenue and is on track to exceed $3M by year’s end.Fueling Houston’s Startup CultureFor Parada, Houston is more than a headquarters — it’s a mission. “Houston has the diversity, trade infrastructure, and talent to rival any tech hub,” he explains. “What it needed was startup energy — and that’s what we’re building here.”Parada has begun hosting tech and entrepreneurship events in Houston, connecting innovators, investors, and creatives. His goal is to help position Houston alongside Silicon Valley and Austin as a top destination for AI-driven companies.Jobs and Economic ImpactShipCargo Ai’s growth is already creating jobs in Houston. The company operates a customer support and dispatch team locally, with plans to expand into engineering, AI development, and logistics roles.“Houston is a builder’s city,” Parada says. “We’re proving it can lead in artificial intelligence, not just energy and healthcare.”Business, Lifestyle, and LegacyParada’s influence extends beyond business. Known for his disciplined athlete’s mindset — he still runs 7:30-minute miles and competes in 10Ks — he maintains the same discipline in entrepreneurship.He also owns HoustonAutoBrokers.com, a dealership where he flips cars, sells exotics, and runs a luxury car rental business that serves high-profile clients. His nonprofit supports youth soccer athletes in Houston, reflecting his commitment to giving back.Even his personal life has attracted attention — Parada has been linked to models and influencers like Playboy and Maxim model Cherie Noel and Houston’s Ortensia Alcantara, whose name has been tied to both Kevin Samuels and Drake. These connections add cultural relevance, but Parada emphasizes his focus remains on faith, discipline, and building companies.About ShipCargo AiShipCargo Ai is an AI-powered logistics platform based in Houston, TX. The company simplifies vehicle shipping for individuals, dealerships, and manufacturers through instant quotes, AI-driven carrier matching, and online booking. Its technology integrates directly into dealership websites and automotive marketplaces, making vehicle delivery as easy as e-commerce checkout.With a nationwide carrier network and partnerships that expand into Alaska, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico, ShipCargo Ai is redefining how vehicles move in the digital era.About Kevin ParadaKevin Parada is an American entrepreneur, athlete, and businessman. He is the founder and CEO of ShipCargo Ai and previously built a trucking and auto transport business to $5M revenue, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list.Today, Parada is recognized as a leader in Houston’s growing tech scene, blending athletic discipline, entrepreneurial vision, and cultural influence to push the city toward its next chapter as a national startup hub.

