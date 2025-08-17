Healing Us book launch at Kean University draws massive support and sparks national debate on mental health, addiction

The Healing Us book launch at Kean University drew massive support, igniting a national dialogue on mental health, addiction, and recovery reform.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, August 13, Kean University hosted the much anticipated launch of Healing Us (available here ( https://a.co/d/atb1dSK )), an autobiographical work by Daniel Regan with contributions from his mother, Lynn Regan. The event brought together community leaders, advocates, families, and individuals in recovery, filling the auditorium and marking a pivotal moment in New Jersey’s conversation on mental health, addiction, and the transformative power of community.Since its release, Healing Us has generated an extraordinary response among readers across the state and beyond. The memoir traces Daniel Regan’s personal journey of survival and redemption, interwoven with the tireless advocacy of his mother, Lynn, who became a beacon of resilience for families navigating the storm of addiction.“We are deeply grateful for the response Healing Us has received since its launch,” said Daniel Regan. “Seeing readers connect with the story in such a profound and personal way has been both humbling and rewarding. It is evident that the message we hoped to share is resonating: the power of community, the strength found in family, and the urgent need for grassroots solutions to today’s mental health and addiction crises.”For Lynn Regan, the launch was equally significant. “This project was deeply personal for both of us,” she noted. “Witnessing its impact in readers’ lives is a joy we can hardly put into words. We are thrilled to see the dialogue it is generating and the healing it is helping to inspire.”The event was more than a literary debut it was a gathering of voices united around one of the greatest challenges of our time. With New Jersey facing a rise in mental health struggles and substance use disorders, Healing Us offers not only a testimony of survival but also a blueprint for hope. Its message reinforces the urgent call for compassionate, community driven approaches to healing, beyond stigma and beyond isolation.As conversations continue across the state following the Kean University launch, Healing Us is quickly becoming more than a book: it is a movement. Advocates and community leaders present at the event affirmed that this work will play a crucial role in shaping public discourse and mobilizing grassroots action in the years to come.About the AuthorsDaniel Regan is President of the New Jersey Coalition of Treatment Providers (NJCTP) and founder of HealingUS Centers, where he has dedicated his life to helping thousands of individuals find recovery and dignity.Lynn Regan is a nationally recognized advocate for families affected by addiction and the Executive Director of the CFC Loud N Clear Foundation. Together, their work embodies the conviction that true healing arises from community, compassion, and unwavering faith.For more information about Healing Us or to purchase the book, please visit Amazon ( https://a.co/d/atb1dSK ).

