Redefining Recovery: Daniel Regan’s Healing Us Model Emerges as a Gold Standard for Community Transformation

With an 86% success rate, “Healing Communities Through Connection” gives community leaders tools to build sustainable, people centered recovery.

When we equip communities with the right tools, recovery stops being an idea and becomes a living, measurable reality.” — Daniel Regan

NEWARK , NJ, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National recovery leader Daniel J. Regan has released Healing Communities Through Connection, a groundbreaking guide for building Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) using his nationally recognized Healing Us™ Model a framework credited with an 86% success rate over 18 months.Blending lived experience with proven strategy, the book offers a step-by step blueprint for leaders, policymakers, and advocates to launch housing programs, peer mentorship, workforce initiatives, and community driven recovery models without the need for clinics, licenses, or institutional oversight.Regan, president of the New Jersey Coalition of Treatment Providers and CEO of HealingUS Centers, HU Communities, Relevance Recovery (NJ), Calusa Recovery (FL), and Avisa Recovery, has built a national movement recognized by state officials, mental health professionals, and recovery advocates alike.“Recovery is not a place, it is a people. And healing is not a service, it is a movement,” Regan said.Lynn Regan, Daniel’s mother and co-founder of the Healing Us Model, shared her perspective:“When we started this, it was just a few of us at our kitchen table, trying to save my son’s life and the lives of others like him. We didn’t have a roadmap, so we built one out of love, grit, and community. To see it now helping people across the country find hope and purpose is beyond what I could have imagined. This book puts that roadmap in the hands of anyone ready to change lives.”One member, J.G., described the personal transformation they experienced through the program:“CFC is different than any other program I’ve ever been in, and I’ve been in many. Here, I sit in my authentic self every other room had guidelines and judgment, but in this space I feel heard, respected, and validated. Respect in my authenticity is something I’ve never experienced in my life. A pivotal change has happened here, making me feel I can shine bright and know it’s loved and valued. This organization has motivated me to lead with love and compassion like they do. I feel so supported and stood behind. I can speak my truth, accept the skin I’m in, and lead with love because of CFC.”With a blend of personal testimony, proven results, and actionable guidance, Healing Communities Through Connection is more than just a book; it is a movement manual. Daniel J. Regan and the Healing Us Model show that recovery thrives when it is rooted in people, not just programs, and when communities choose compassion over stigma. For those ready to build safe, sustainable spaces where healing can flourish, this book provides the tools, the vision, and the proof that lasting change is possible.Healing Communities Through Connection is available now on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FLVD9W7N

